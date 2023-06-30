Here are 7 lipcare tips for you this rainy season

We may be all about the best lip balms, but trust us when we say that your lips require a little extra care and attention to stay in check. Here is a guide on lip care advice for this monsoon to assist you with that this season.

The majority of skincare problems may be resolved with hydration, and maintaining hydration is the secret to achieving that delicately pink, natural lip texture. Your lips require inside hydration as well.

Overnight, apply a thick and moisturising lip cream and let it hydrate your lips. This will aid in maintaining moisture and not keep them dry.

Our lips require massage much like other areas of the skin. It's crucial to control blood flow, and massages can also aid to clean and moisturise them.

The secret to having healthy skin is exfoliation. Exfoliating your lips to eliminate dead skin cells is a good place to start when learning how to take care of your lips. Grab a herbal lip scrub, clean, and exfoliate your lips.

You must rely on employing lip balms if you're looking for lip care advice. Choosing the appropriate lip balm will keep your lips moisturised while also maintaining their fullness and plumpness.

Combine 1 tablespoon of coconut oil, 1 tablespoon of organic honey, 2 tablespoons of brown sugar, and 1/2 tablespoon of lukewarm water in a bowl. Take the mixture, thoroughly rub it on your lips for about 5 minutes, and then wash it off after another 5 minutes.

After thoroughly combining 1 tablespoon raw honey, 1 tablespoon brown sugar, and 5–6 drops of lavender essential oil, apply the mixture to your lips, massage it in well, and then rinse it off.