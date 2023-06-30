Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 lipcare tips for you this rainy season

    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 6:41 PM IST

    We may be all about the best lip balms, but trust us when we say that your lips require a little extra care and attention to stay in check. Here is a guide on lip care advice for this monsoon to assist you with that this season.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    The majority of skincare problems may be resolved with hydration, and maintaining hydration is the secret to achieving that delicately pink, natural lip texture. Your lips require inside hydration as well.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Overnight, apply a thick and moisturising lip cream and let it hydrate your lips. This will aid in maintaining moisture and not keep them dry. 

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Our lips require massage much like other areas of the skin. It's crucial to control blood flow, and massages can also aid to clean and moisturise them.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    The secret to having healthy skin is exfoliation. Exfoliating your lips to eliminate dead skin cells is a good place to start when learning how to take care of your lips. Grab a herbal lip scrub, clean, and exfoliate your lips. 

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    You must rely on employing lip balms if you're looking for lip care advice. Choosing the appropriate lip balm will keep your lips moisturised while also maintaining their fullness and plumpness.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Combine 1 tablespoon of coconut oil, 1 tablespoon of organic honey, 2 tablespoons of brown sugar, and 1/2 tablespoon of lukewarm water in a bowl. Take the mixture, thoroughly rub it on your lips for about 5 minutes, and then wash it off after another 5 minutes.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    After thoroughly combining 1 tablespoon raw honey, 1 tablespoon brown sugar, and 5–6 drops of lavender essential oil, apply the mixture to your lips, massage it in well, and then rinse it off.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    From Skin care to Mood booster: Lavender being the magic aromatic herb

    From Skin care to Mood booster: Lavender being the magic aromatic herb

    From Immunity Boosting to Pain Relief: Nutmeg and it's remarkable benefits ATG EAI

    From Immunity Boosting to Pain Relief: Nutmeg and it's remarkable benefits

    From lush green peaks of Lonavala to misty Matheran 7 hill stations near Mumbai for those weekend escapades ATG EAI

    From lush green peaks of Lonavala to misty Matheran: 7 hill stations near Mumbai for those weekend escapades

    Do you know the benefits of rice water? Here's how EAI anr

    Do you know the benefits of rice water? Check HERE

    Alibaug to Velneshwar beach: 7 pristine beaches of Maharashtra for sunshine lovers ATG EAI

    Alibaug to Velneshwar beach: 7 pristine beaches of Maharashtra for sunshine lovers

    Recent Stories

    From Skin care to Mood booster: Lavender being the magic aromatic herb

    From Skin care to Mood booster: Lavender being the magic aromatic herb

    football Ex-PSG boss Christophe Galtier arrested for alleged Islamophobic, racist remarks during tenure osf

    Ex-PSG boss Christophe Galtier arrested for alleged Islamophobic, racist remarks during tenure

    Reliance Jio likely to launch India cheapest 5G phone this year report gcw

    Reliance Jio likely to launch India’s cheapest 5G phone this year: Report

    Is Putin using body double to avoid assassins? Chaos deepens as General Armageddon's Wagner links emerge snt

    Is Putin using body double to avoid assassins? Chaos deepens as General Armageddon's Wagner links emerge

    From Immunity Boosting to Pain Relief: Nutmeg and it's remarkable benefits ATG EAI

    From Immunity Boosting to Pain Relief: Nutmeg and it's remarkable benefits

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon