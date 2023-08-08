Here are 7 leg exercises for obese women

Engaging in regular physical activity, including leg exercises, can be beneficial for people of all body types and sizes. When designing a workout routine, it's important to focus on overall health and well-being rather than solely on weight loss. Here are some leg exercises that can help improve leg strength and overall fitness for women:

Image: Getty

Squats: Squats target the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, lower your hips as if sitting back into a chair, and then return to standing. You can do bodyweight squats or add weights for more resistance. Lunges: Lunges work the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. Take a step forward or backward, bend both knees to lower your body, and then push back up. You can do stationary lunges or walking lunges.

Image: Getty

Step-Ups: Find a sturdy platform or step. Step one foot onto the platform and push through your heel to lift your body up. Lower your body back down and repeat with the other leg. This exercise targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. Deadlifts: Deadlifts are excellent for working the hamstrings and glutes. Use a barbell or dumbbells. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, bend at your hips while keeping your back straight, and lower the weights towards the ground. Lift the weights by pushing through your heels.

Image: Getty

Calf Raises: Calf raises target the calf muscles. Stand with your feet hip-width apart and slowly rise up onto your toes. Lower back down and repeat. You can do calf raises with both feet or one foot at a time.

Image: Getty

Wall Sits: Wall sits are a great isometric exercise that targets the quadriceps. Lean against a wall with your feet shoulder-width apart and slide down until your knees are at a 90-degree angle. Hold this position for as long as you can.

Image: Getty

Glute Bridges: Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips towards the ceiling while squeezing your glutes. Lower your hips back down and repeat.

Image: Getty

Inner Thigh Leg Lifts: Lie on your side and lift your top leg while keeping it straight. This targets the inner thigh muscles. Repeat on both sides.

Image: Getty

Also, you need to focus on a balanced diet and overall lifestyle changes to support your health and fitness goals.

Image: Getty

Remember, it's essential to warm up before exercising and cool down afterward. If you're new to exercise or have any medical conditions, it's a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional before starting a new workout routine.