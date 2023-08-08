Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 leg exercises for obese women

    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 8:16 PM IST

    Engaging in regular physical activity, including leg exercises, can be beneficial for people of all body types and sizes. When designing a workout routine, it's important to focus on overall health and well-being rather than solely on weight loss. Here are some leg exercises that can help improve leg strength and overall fitness for women:

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Squats: Squats target the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, lower your hips as if sitting back into a chair, and then return to standing. You can do bodyweight squats or add weights for more resistance.

    Lunges: Lunges work the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. Take a step forward or backward, bend both knees to lower your body, and then push back up. You can do stationary lunges or walking lunges.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Step-Ups: Find a sturdy platform or step. Step one foot onto the platform and push through your heel to lift your body up. Lower your body back down and repeat with the other leg. This exercise targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes.

    Deadlifts: Deadlifts are excellent for working the hamstrings and glutes. Use a barbell or dumbbells. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, bend at your hips while keeping your back straight, and lower the weights towards the ground. Lift the weights by pushing through your heels.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Calf Raises: Calf raises target the calf muscles. Stand with your feet hip-width apart and slowly rise up onto your toes. Lower back down and repeat. You can do calf raises with both feet or one foot at a time.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Wall Sits: Wall sits are a great isometric exercise that targets the quadriceps. Lean against a wall with your feet shoulder-width apart and slide down until your knees are at a 90-degree angle. Hold this position for as long as you can.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Glute Bridges: Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips towards the ceiling while squeezing your glutes. Lower your hips back down and repeat.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Inner Thigh Leg Lifts: Lie on your side and lift your top leg while keeping it straight. This targets the inner thigh muscles. Repeat on both sides.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Also, you need to focus on a balanced diet and overall lifestyle changes to support your health and fitness goals.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    Remember, it's essential to warm up before exercising and cool down afterward. If you're new to exercise or have any medical conditions, it's a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional before starting a new workout routine.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    6 homemade hair conditioners for natural nourishment LMA EAI

    6 homemade hair conditioners for natural nourishment

    Craving cafe-style chocolate mikshake? Try this easy recipe for a yummy drink ATG EAI

    Craving cafe-style chocolate mikshake? Try this easy recipe for a yummy drink

    Craving Kebabs this monsoon? Try this recipe for delicious home-made version ATG EAI

    Craving Kebabs this monsoon? Try this recipe for delicious home-made version

    Hair Care: 5 incredible benefits of Bhringraj Oil vma eai

    Hair Care: 5 incredible benefits of Bhringraj Oil

    Spotting signs of Juvenile Arthritis: 7 key indicators to look out for MSW EAI

    Spotting signs of Juvenile Arthritis: 7 key indicators to look out for

    Recent Stories

    Heres everything you need to know about Miso soup ADC EIA

    Here's everything you need to know about Miso soup

    Sauraseni Maitra sexy fashion goals: 6 times actress stunned fans with glamorous attires ADC

    Sauraseni Maitra sexy fashion goals: 6 times actress stunned fans with glamorous attires

    ndian pomegranates go to America, first test batch exported by air

    Indian pomegranates go to America, first test batch exported by air

    Kangana Ranaut seeks bailable warrant against Javed Akhtar Magistrate Court in 2016 meeting case ADC

    Kangana Ranaut seeks bailable warrant against Javed Akhtar Magistrate Court in 2016 meeting case

    Drug racket: Man in Karnataka's Hubballi booked by Tamil Nadu Police vkp

    Drug racket: Man in Karnataka's Hubballi booked by Tamil Nadu Police

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon