Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 health benefits of having chamomile tea

    First Published Jul 1, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    A number of different health problems can be naturally treated with chamomile tea. Its nutrients may be useful in treating a variety of conditions, including diabetes, menstrual pain, and sleep issues. Antioxidants found in chamomile tea may lower your chance of contracting certain ailments. 

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Flavonoids are a class of compounds found in chamomile. The nutrients known as flavonoids, which are found in many plants, are crucial to the therapeutic properties of chamomile.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Chamomile tea has apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to specific brain receptors that could induce sleepiness.Reduce insomnia, or the persistent difficulty to fall asleep, using a dependable source.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    According to sources, chamomile may lower oxidative stress, enhance glycemic and lipid profiles, and prevent glycemic complications in persons with diabetes mellitus.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    An immune system response to an infection is inflammation. Compounds in chamomile tea have the potential to decrease inflammation.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    A decreased incidence of several cancers has been associated with the antioxidants in chamomile tea. Apigenin is an antioxidant found in chamomile. Apigenin has been demonstrated to kill cancer cells in test tubes, particularly those from the breast, uterus, prostate, skin, and digestive tract.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    People may find chamomile tea relaxing and conducive to sleep. As per a 2019 review, persons with generalised anxiety disorder had symptom relief after 2-4 weeks of chamomile medication. The quality of sleep may also be enhanced by chamomile therapy.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    According to certain studies, topical chamomile treatments may aid in the treatment of acne, the restoration of sensitive skin, and the reduction of skin dryness.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bananas to Oats: 5 Super foods to combat morning fatigue ATG EAI

    Bananas to Oats: 5 Super foods to combat morning fatigue

    Numerology Prediction for July 1 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 1, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here aretop 7 food items that can cause acne adc

    Here are top 7 food items that can cause acne

    Always tired in the morning? Change your morning diet and experience magic ADC

    Always tired in the morning? Change your morning diet and experience magic

    7 ways to reduce social media usage for a happier life GCW EAI

    7 ways to reduce social media usage for a happier life

    Recent Stories

    Bananas to Oats: 5 Super foods to combat morning fatigue ATG EAI

    Bananas to Oats: 5 Super foods to combat morning fatigue

    Daily Horoscope for July 1 2023 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 1, 2023

    Numerology Prediction for July 1 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 1, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Dream 11 to replace BYJU's as Indian cricket team's principal jersey sponsor report snt

    Dream 11 to replace BYJU's as Indian cricket team's principal jersey sponsor: Report

    Elevate Your Viewing Experience with the Ultimate 4K TVs - Shop Now, Pay Later!

    Elevate Your Viewing Experience with the Ultimate 4K TVs - Shop Now, Pay Later!

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon