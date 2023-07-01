Here are 7 health benefits of having chamomile tea

A number of different health problems can be naturally treated with chamomile tea. Its nutrients may be useful in treating a variety of conditions, including diabetes, menstrual pain, and sleep issues. Antioxidants found in chamomile tea may lower your chance of contracting certain ailments.

Flavonoids are a class of compounds found in chamomile. The nutrients known as flavonoids, which are found in many plants, are crucial to the therapeutic properties of chamomile.

Chamomile tea has apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to specific brain receptors that could induce sleepiness.Reduce insomnia, or the persistent difficulty to fall asleep, using a dependable source.

According to sources, chamomile may lower oxidative stress, enhance glycemic and lipid profiles, and prevent glycemic complications in persons with diabetes mellitus.

An immune system response to an infection is inflammation. Compounds in chamomile tea have the potential to decrease inflammation.

A decreased incidence of several cancers has been associated with the antioxidants in chamomile tea. Apigenin is an antioxidant found in chamomile. Apigenin has been demonstrated to kill cancer cells in test tubes, particularly those from the breast, uterus, prostate, skin, and digestive tract.

People may find chamomile tea relaxing and conducive to sleep. As per a 2019 review, persons with generalised anxiety disorder had symptom relief after 2-4 weeks of chamomile medication. The quality of sleep may also be enhanced by chamomile therapy.

According to certain studies, topical chamomile treatments may aid in the treatment of acne, the restoration of sensitive skin, and the reduction of skin dryness.