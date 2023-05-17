Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 health benefits of beetroot, check them out

    First Published May 17, 2023, 9:11 PM IST

    Beets often have a red colour and an earthy flavour. They are well-recognised to include several vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They can be eaten uncooked, cooked, or even juiced. Beets, one of the healthiest vegetables, are a powerhouse of vital elements that the body needs. Read on to learn more about beetroot's advantages.

    Image: Getty

    Beets' beneficial elements and nutrients are linked to several health advantages. Approximately 250 ml of beetroot juice daily can help the body manufacture enough nitric oxide. Blood vessel dilation caused by nitric oxide lowers blood pressure. Beets are healthy because of this exceptional quality.

    Image: Getty

    A high-nitrate beetroot diet has been linked in several research showing association of Nitric Oxide with better brain function. Beetroot consumption also enhances memory.

    Image: Getty

    Studies indicate that beets are a good source of antioxidant-potentially-active vitamins and minerals such as vitamins A, B, flavonoids, catechins, saponins, betalains, alkaloids, steroids, and more. Beets may fight defensively against oxidative damage brought on by ROS or free radicals in your body cells because of the presence of efficient chemical components. 

    Image: Getty

    Because of their anti-inflammatory qualities, beets may benefit your health (1). According to a study conducted in Egypt, ingesting beetroot extract may effectively reduce renal inflammation.

    Image: Getty

    The betalain substance found in beetroots gives the vegetable its distinctive red colour. The two ways to eat beets are raw in a salad or cooked with other vegetables. Among juice cleansing regimens as well, beetroot juice is trendy.

    Image: Getty

    Beets can be consumed every day if they are consumed in moderation. Beets are healthy since they have a modest carbohydrate content and an excellent nutritional profile. They are among the veggies that are high in nutrients and should be consumed. However, if you are allergic to beets, you should avoid them.

    Image: Getty

    Anaemia, a disorder that can lower your haemoglobin levels, may result from an iron deficit in your body. According to studies, beetroots are an excellent source of iron, and the fibre in beetroots helps this form of iron be absorbed more quickly.

