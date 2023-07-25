Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 food items to have if you have gastiritis

    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 9:48 PM IST

    If you have gastritis, it's essential to choose foods that are gentle on your stomach and won't exacerbate inflammation or irritation. Here are seven recommended foods to have if you have gastritis.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Remember to eat small, frequent meals, and avoid lying down immediately after eating. It's also advisable to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian to create a personalized diet plan that suits your specific needs and condition.


     

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Oatmeal: Plain, unsweetened oatmeal is easy to digest and provides a good source of fiber. It can help soothe the stomach and reduce acidity.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Yogurt: Opt for plain, probiotic-rich yogurt, as it can promote gut health and soothe the stomach lining. Avoid yogurt with added sugars or flavors.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Boiled Potatoes: Boiled potatoes are a bland, non-irritating food that can help ease gastritis symptoms.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Rice: White rice is gentle on the stomach and can provide a good source of carbohydrates without causing irritation.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Applesauce: Unsweetened applesauce can be soothing for the stomach and is easy to digest, thus helping in keeping gastritis at bay.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Herbal Teas: Chamomile, ginger, and peppermint teas are known for their calming effects on the digestive system. They can help alleviate discomfort and promote relaxation.

