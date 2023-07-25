Here are 7 food items to have if you have gastiritis
If you have gastritis, it's essential to choose foods that are gentle on your stomach and won't exacerbate inflammation or irritation. Here are seven recommended foods to have if you have gastritis.
Remember to eat small, frequent meals, and avoid lying down immediately after eating. It's also advisable to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian to create a personalized diet plan that suits your specific needs and condition.
Oatmeal: Plain, unsweetened oatmeal is easy to digest and provides a good source of fiber. It can help soothe the stomach and reduce acidity.
Yogurt: Opt for plain, probiotic-rich yogurt, as it can promote gut health and soothe the stomach lining. Avoid yogurt with added sugars or flavors.
Boiled Potatoes: Boiled potatoes are a bland, non-irritating food that can help ease gastritis symptoms.
Rice: White rice is gentle on the stomach and can provide a good source of carbohydrates without causing irritation.
Applesauce: Unsweetened applesauce can be soothing for the stomach and is easy to digest, thus helping in keeping gastritis at bay.
Herbal Teas: Chamomile, ginger, and peppermint teas are known for their calming effects on the digestive system. They can help alleviate discomfort and promote relaxation.