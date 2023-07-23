Here are 7 food items for ensuring better eyesight

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maintaining good eyesight is essential for overall health and well-being. While no specific food can guarantee perfect eyesight, a balanced diet that includes various nutrients can support eye health. Here are seven food items that are beneficial for your eyesight.

    Maintaining good eyesight is not just about incorporating specific foods into your diet but also about adopting a well-balanced and nutritious eating pattern. Regular eye check-ups, protection from harmful UV rays, and avoiding smoking are also essential factors for maintaining healthy vision. If you have any specific concerns about your eye health, it's best to consult with an eye care professional.

    Carrots: Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, a type of vitamin A that plays a vital role in maintaining healthy vision. Vitamin A helps protect the surface of the eye and contributes to good night vision.

    Spinach: Spinach is packed with lutein and zeaxanthin, two powerful antioxidants that accumulate in the retina and help protect the eyes from harmful high-energy light waves like ultraviolet rays.

    Sweet potatoes: Like carrots, sweet potatoes are an excellent source of beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A to promote healthy eyesight.

    Salmon: Fatty fish like salmon are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been linked to a reduced risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a common cause of vision loss in older adults.

    Citrus fruits: Citrus fruits such as oranges and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C, an antioxidant that may lower the risk of developing cataracts and slow the progression of AMD.

    Nuts and seeds: Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are excellent sources of vitamin E, another antioxidant that helps protect the eyes from oxidative damage.

    Eggs: Eggs contain lutein, zeaxanthin, vitamin E, and zinc, all of which contribute to eye health. The yolk, in particular, is rich in these nutrients.

