    Here are 7 fashionable ways to style a skirt, try them out!

    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 10:16 PM IST

    Explore the magic of dressing up this monsoon with skirts as we bring you customised hacks to style skirts in a trendy yet chic way. Check them out:

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    There are several easy but fashionable ways to pair a beautiful flowing skirt so that it brings out the best in you!

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Classic Chic: Pair your skirt with a crisp white button-down shirt and a statement belt. Add a pair of heels and simple accessories for a polished and sophisticated look.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Bohemian Vibe: Choose a flowy maxi skirt and pair it with a loose, off-the-shoulder blouse. Layer on some chunky jewelry, such as bangles or a statement necklace, and finish the look with flat sandals or ankle boots.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Casual Cool: Opt for a denim skirt and team it up with a graphic tee or a tucked-in basic top. Add a denim jacket or a leather jacket for a touch of edginess. Complete the outfit with sneakers or ankle boots.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Elegant Evening: Wear a fitted pencil skirt with a silky blouse or a lace top. Enhance the sophistication with a tailored blazer or a cropped cardigan. Choose high heels and accessorize with statement earrings or a clutch.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Sporty Style: Go for a pleated or skater skirt and pair it with a sporty cropped sweatshirt or a fitted tank top. Add a bomber jacket and sneakers for a trendy, athleisure-inspired ensemble.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Preppy Charm: Select a plaid or A-line skirt and team it up with a crisp collared shirt or a lightweight sweater. Layer on a cardigan or a blazer and accessorize with a belt. Finish the look with loafers or oxford shoes.

