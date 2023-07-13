Here are 7 fashionable ways to style a skirt, try them out!

Explore the magic of dressing up this monsoon with skirts as we bring you customised hacks to style skirts in a trendy yet chic way. Check them out:

Image: Getty

There are several easy but fashionable ways to pair a beautiful flowing skirt so that it brings out the best in you!

Image: Getty

Classic Chic: Pair your skirt with a crisp white button-down shirt and a statement belt. Add a pair of heels and simple accessories for a polished and sophisticated look.

Image: Getty

Bohemian Vibe: Choose a flowy maxi skirt and pair it with a loose, off-the-shoulder blouse. Layer on some chunky jewelry, such as bangles or a statement necklace, and finish the look with flat sandals or ankle boots.

Image: Getty

Casual Cool: Opt for a denim skirt and team it up with a graphic tee or a tucked-in basic top. Add a denim jacket or a leather jacket for a touch of edginess. Complete the outfit with sneakers or ankle boots.

Image: Getty

Elegant Evening: Wear a fitted pencil skirt with a silky blouse or a lace top. Enhance the sophistication with a tailored blazer or a cropped cardigan. Choose high heels and accessorize with statement earrings or a clutch.

Image: Getty

Sporty Style: Go for a pleated or skater skirt and pair it with a sporty cropped sweatshirt or a fitted tank top. Add a bomber jacket and sneakers for a trendy, athleisure-inspired ensemble.

Image: Getty

Preppy Charm: Select a plaid or A-line skirt and team it up with a crisp collared shirt or a lightweight sweater. Layer on a cardigan or a blazer and accessorize with a belt. Finish the look with loafers or oxford shoes.