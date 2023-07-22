Here are 7 effective ways to combat anaemia during pregnacy

Combating anemia during pregnancy is crucial to ensure the health of both the mother and the developing baby. Anemia is a condition characterized by a deficiency of red blood cells or hemoglobin, which reduces the oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood. Here are some steps to help combat anemia during pregnancy.

Image: Getty

If you suspect you might have anemia or experience symptoms like fatigue, weakness, or dizziness during pregnancy, don't hesitate to seek medical attention. Your healthcare provider can diagnose anemia and provide appropriate guidance to ensure a healthy pregnancy.

Image: Getty

Follow medical advice: Always follow the advice and recommendations of your healthcare provider. They can tailor a plan specific to your needs and monitor your progress throughout your pregnancy.

Image: Getty

Treat underlying causes: Sometimes, anemia during pregnancy may be caused by factors such as infections or chronic conditions. Treating the underlying cause can help improve anemia.

Image: Getty

Rest and stress reduction: Get enough rest and manage stress to support your overall health and well-being.

Image: Getty

Small, frequent meals: Eat small, frequent meals throughout the day to enhance nutrient absorption and prevent nausea, which can sometimes be a side effect of iron supplements

Image: Getty

Avoid iron inhibitors: Certain substances can inhibit iron absorption. Avoid consuming tea, coffee, and calcium-rich foods at the same time as iron-rich meals, as they can reduce iron absorption.

Image: Getty

Folate and Vitamin B12: Ensure an adequate intake of folic acid and vitamin B12, as these are essential for the production of healthy red blood cells. You can find these nutrients in foods like fortified cereals, leafy greens, eggs, and dairy products.

Image: Getty

Iron supplementation: In some cases, dietary sources of iron may not be sufficient to combat anemia. Your healthcare provider might recommend iron supplements to meet the increased iron demands during pregnancy. However, always consult your doctor before taking any supplements.