    Here are 7 effective ways to combat anaemia during pregnacy

    First Published Jul 22, 2023, 8:06 PM IST

    Combating anemia during pregnancy is crucial to ensure the health of both the mother and the developing baby. Anemia is a condition characterized by a deficiency of red blood cells or hemoglobin, which reduces the oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood. Here are some steps to help combat anemia during pregnancy.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    If you suspect you might have anemia or experience symptoms like fatigue, weakness, or dizziness during pregnancy, don't hesitate to seek medical attention. Your healthcare provider can diagnose anemia and provide appropriate guidance to ensure a healthy pregnancy.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Follow medical advice: Always follow the advice and recommendations of your healthcare provider. They can tailor a plan specific to your needs and monitor your progress throughout your pregnancy.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Treat underlying causes: Sometimes, anemia during pregnancy may be caused by factors such as infections or chronic conditions. Treating the underlying cause can help improve anemia.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Rest and stress reduction: Get enough rest and manage stress to support your overall health and well-being.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Small, frequent meals: Eat small, frequent meals throughout the day to enhance nutrient absorption and prevent nausea, which can sometimes be a side effect of iron supplements

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Avoid iron inhibitors: Certain substances can inhibit iron absorption. Avoid consuming tea, coffee, and calcium-rich foods at the same time as iron-rich meals, as they can reduce iron absorption.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Folate and Vitamin B12: Ensure an adequate intake of folic acid and vitamin B12, as these are essential for the production of healthy red blood cells. You can find these nutrients in foods like fortified cereals, leafy greens, eggs, and dairy products.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    Iron supplementation: In some cases, dietary sources of iron may not be sufficient to combat anemia. Your healthcare provider might recommend iron supplements to meet the increased iron demands during pregnancy. However, always consult your doctor before taking any supplements.

