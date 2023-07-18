Here are 7 easy steps to make healthy curd at home

Can't you get thick curd to set? Is it still watery and lacks the desired texture? Here are some instructions for setting properly thick curd at home. The curd will typically not have the proper consistency if the temperature is not set correctly.

Image: Getty

When there were no supermarkets or packaged foods, Indian households developed the tradition of producing their own curd. Even though curd is now readily accessible in markets, some still favour making it at home. Why? because curd is inexpensive and simple to set in large quantities. All you need to set curd is a thorough understanding of each stage. If you struggle to make precisely thick curd at home, these straightforward instructions will help you do it quickly and easily.

Image: Getty

Milk is heated in a large pot over medium heat. When milk is boiling, using a large saucepan will prevent spills or pouring.Allowing the milk to boil over a medium temperature for 10 to 15 minutes helps thicken the curd.

Image: Getty

The milk should now be taken off the stove and allowed to cool to room temperature. Make sure the milk is lukewarm, not freezing. The milk must then be frothed.

Image: Getty

Simply moving milk from one pot to another is all that is required. Repeat this four or five times to get the milk to foam.

Image: Getty

Don't omit the stage of foaming the milk because it will assist the curd turn out thicker. Next, stir in 2 tablespoons of curd to the milk.

Pour the mixture into a different container; the curd can be placed in the same one.

Image: Getty

Put the cover on top of it and set it aside. Don't move it until it has time to set. The following morning, your thick curd will be ready.



Image: Getty

To extend the shelf life of the curd, store it in the refrigerator. Avoid eating curd after a meal because it might cause indigestion and other health problems. Adding curd to your diet will also aid in keeping your stomach cool during the heat. It can be eaten like raita or chaach.

Image: Getty

Occasionally, our homemade curd turns out runny and not thick. There could be many different reasons. The milk may not have been boiled for long enough or may have been too thin or uncreamy. These are two possibilities. The temperature might not have been set appropriately as another explanation. Curd either fails to set properly or becomes runny when kept at a cold temperature.