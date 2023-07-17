Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 advantages of having strawberries everyday

    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Strawberries are not only delicious but also packed with essential nutrients, making them a valuable addition to a healthy diet. Here are some of the health benefits of strawberries:

    Rich in vitamins and minerals: Strawberries are an excellent source of vitamin C, manganese, and folate. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps boost the immune system, promotes healthy skin, and aids in collagen production. Manganese supports bone health, and folate is essential for cell division and DNA synthesis.

    Antioxidant properties: Strawberries contain various antioxidants, such as anthocyanins, quercetin, and ellagic acid. These compounds help neutralize harmful free radicals in the body, reducing oxidative stress and lowering the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and certain cancers.

    Heart health: The antioxidants and polyphenols in strawberries have been associated with improved heart health. They may help reduce LDL cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure, and improve blood vessel function, thus reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

    Blood sugar regulation: Strawberries have a relatively low glycemic index, meaning they have a minimal impact on blood sugar levels. This makes them a suitable fruit option for individuals with diabetes or those looking to manage their blood sugar levels.

    Anti-inflammatory effects: The phytonutrients in strawberries, particularly anthocyanins and quercetin, have anti-inflammatory properties that may help alleviate inflammation and reduce the risk of chronic diseases linked to inflammation, such as arthritis and certain cancers.

    Digestive health: Strawberries are a good source of dietary fiber, which aids in digestion and promotes a healthy gut. Fiber can help prevent constipation and support overall digestive health.

