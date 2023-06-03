Here are 5 ways to survive a train accident, check them out

There’s a lot of debate over how to survive a train crash when you’re a passenger. The recent train accident in Odisha yesterday has been making headlines since yesterday and has taken the nation by shock. Let's check some popular safety measures we can adopt to keep ourselves safe during a train accident.

There are a few steps we can follow to ensure that we have a safe and sound ride while travelling via train. Have a look.

Sit in the middle: This is because the front and back portions of the train is where the energy is, and as a result, that's where the worst damage is likely to be concentrated.



Go or the emergency window: You should exit the train as quickly as you can following a potential collision. Although you should always heed the crew's directions, opening the emergency window is your best bet if you need to leave right away.



Check out for walls: Sit with your back to the wall so that you won't be propelled forward if the train abruptly stops or crashes.



Manually pop open the doors: There is a technique to manually pop the doors open, provided you can reach them. There are emergency signs on every train in the nation, and if you can see the sign, you can open the door.



