Here are 5 ways oranges benefit your skin, have a look
Here are a few reasons why you need to add this citrus fruit to your skincare regime, so run your eyes through this article immediately to get a glowing, fresh skin everyday.
Oranges are a seasonal fruit that is associated with Indian summers. They are a good source of vitamin C and offer many health advantages, especially in terms of skin care.
Reduces Acne: Citric acid, which is abundant in oranges and helps to dry up the skin and decrease oil production, reduces acne. The orange masks can be particularly helpful in the summer when the skin becomes oily and prone to pimples.
Adds A Natural Glow: When used frequently, oranges lend a natural glow to the skin, which is why they are frequently a key component in many skincare treatments.
Skin Hydration: Oranges' antioxidant capabilities cause the skin to become hydrated, and the lifeless, dull skin feels refreshed.
Exfoliates the Skin: Dried orange peels can be ground and used with multani mitti, honey, and honey to make a face mask. Use this thick mixture to cover your face, then rinse it off with cold water.
Rejuvenates Skin: Orange peels shield the skin from the sun's harmful UV rays because they contain vitamin E.
Removes Blackheads: Exfoliation is necessary to get rid of blackheads since they are stuffed with oil and dead skin cells. You can get rid of the blackheads with the use of orange peel powder.