    Here are 5 best ways to make filter coffee

    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 11:21 PM IST

    Making a good cup of filter coffee involves a careful balance between the coffee-to-water ratio, the grind size of the coffee beans, and the brewing time. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to make filter coffee using a traditional drip method, often known as "pour-over" or "drip brew":

    Ingredients and Equipment:

    • Freshly roasted coffee beans
    • Filter paper
    • Coffee grinder
    • Pour-over cone or drip brewer
    • Kettle
    • Water
    • Mug or carafe
    Prepare the Filter: Place a paper filter in the pour-over cone or drip brewer. Rinse the filter with hot water to remove any paper taste and to preheat the brewing vessel. Discard the rinse water.

     

    .Measure Coffee: Use a kitchen scale to measure the coffee grounds. A common starting point is using a ratio of 1 to 15, where 1 part coffee is to 15 parts water. Adjust this ratio based on your taste preferences.

    Boil Water: Boil water in a kettle. The water temperature should be around 195°F to 205°F (90°C to 96°C). This ensures optimal extraction without scalding the coffee

     

     

    Bloom the Coffee: Place the pour-over cone or drip brewer over your mug or carafe. Add the coffee grounds to the filter. Gently pour a small amount of hot water (about twice the weight of the coffee grounds) evenly over the grounds. This is called the "bloom." Allow the coffee to bloom for about 30 seconds as it releases trapped gases.

     

    Start Pouring: After the bloom, start pouring the hot water slowly and evenly over the coffee grounds. Pour in a circular motion, starting from the center and moving outward. Avoid pouring directly onto the filter to prevent over-extraction at the edges.

     

    Maintain Consistency: Maintain a steady and consistent pour rate. Aim to complete pouring all the water within 2 to 3 minutes.

    Wait and Enjoy: Allow the coffee to drip through the filter and into the mug or carafe. The entire brewing process should take around 3 to 4 minutes. The resulting coffee should be aromatic and flavorful.

    Serve and Savor: Once the dripping stops, remove the pour-over cone or drip brewer. Give the coffee a gentle stir to ensure even flavor distribution. Serve the coffee immediately and enjoy the rich aroma and taste of your freshly brewed filter coffee.

