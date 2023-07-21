Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health Tips: 5 incredible ways to develop good Eating habits in Children

    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Children's good eating habits development is a slow and gratifying process that calls for regular parenting and caregiver effort. Here are a few ways through which you can achieve that - By Leona Merlin Antony.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images

    Children could get moulded towards a lifetime of balanced nutrition and well-being by setting an example, offering a range of healthy meals to creating a good eating environment. Stressing the value of balanced nutrition promotes lifelong habits that will lead to a happier, healthier, and more energetic future by assuring adequate physical growth and development. Here are 5 good ways to develop eating habits in children.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Set a good example for your child:

    Children's eating habits are dependent on their parents and other caregivers. Children could acquire similar habits if parents set a good example and model healthy eating habits. Families that share healthy meals together encourage children to experiment with new foods.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Nutritional foods:

    Encourage kids to consume bright-coloured fruits, veggies, complete grains, and lean proteins. Their physical health gets boosted by providing a wide variety of nutrients through a varied diet.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    3. No processed foods: 

    Limit the use of processed foods, sugary snacks, and sweet drinks. These foods frequently contain large amounts of empty calories, saturated fats, and added sugars, all of which can lead to unhealthy weight gain and damage children's health.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty Images

    4. Regular healthy meals:

    Set up a regular routine for your meals and snacks. Regular mealtimes establish structure and regularity, which helps to curb overeating and fosters a better connection with food. To stop emotional eating, avoid using food as a reward or punishment.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty Images

    5. Prepare meals with your child:

    Cooking with kids may be a fun and informative method to teach them about nutrition and cooking. Allow them to help with tasks suitable for their age, such as cleaning veggies, blending ingredients, or putting together their own healthy snacks.

