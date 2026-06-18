Egg Side Effects: Too Much of This Healthy Food Can Harm! Read Details
Eating eggs in moderation is great for building muscle, feeling full, and even managing your weight. But, if you overdo it, you might face some health problems. Here's what you need to watch out for.
Digestive Problems
If you have a sensitive digestive system, having too many eggs might cause bloating and an uneasy feeling in your stomach.
Allergy Risks
Some people might experience allergic reactions like nausea or even mild skin rashes if they eat too many eggs.
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Nutritional Imbalance
If you rely only on eggs for your protein fix, you might miss out on other essential nutrients from a varied diet.
Cholesterol and Heart Health
People who already have high cholesterol or heart conditions should be mindful and limit how many eggs they eat.
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Cooking Method
Cooking eggs with a lot of butter, cheese, or processed meats can seriously increase the fat content of your meal.
Remember This
While eggs are definitely healthy, it's always best to eat them in moderation, keeping your own body's needs in mind.
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