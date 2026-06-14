We know Vitamin C is for immunity and Vitamin D for bones. But Vitamin B12 is crucial for your nerves, blood, and brain. Our bodies don't make B12, so we must get it from food. A shortage can cause slow, 'silent damage'. From fatigue and tingling to memory loss, here are the signs you need to know.

Vitamin B12, also known as 'cobalamin', handles three major jobs in the body. First, without B12, your red blood cells don't form properly. They can become too big or small and break easily, which means less oxygen gets around your body, making you feel tired. Second, B12 helps build a protective cover around your nerves called the myelin sheath. If this cover gets damaged, you might feel tingling or numbness in your hands and feet. Third, it keeps your brain chemicals in balance, which affects your mood, memory, and ability to focus.

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Signs that your body is low on B12:

When B12 levels drop, the first signal your body sends is fatigue. You might feel like you can't get out of bed even after a full 8 hours of sleep. You might get breathless just from climbing a few stairs. After that, you may start feeling a tingling sensation in your hands and feet, like pins and needles or ants crawling on your skin. Your tongue can also be affected – it might become bright red and sore, and you could lose your sense of taste. Doctors call this glossitis. You might also lose your balance and feel scared to walk in the dark. Your brain will feel the effects too. You might forget small things, find it hard to focus, and become irritable. Your skin might turn pale, and the whites of your eyes could look yellowish. In the final stages, you could experience heart palpitations and shortness of breath.

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Who is at a higher risk of B12 deficiency?

People who are on a strict vegetarian or vegan diet are at the highest risk. This is because B12 is mainly found in animal products like fish, meat, eggs, and milk. It's almost non-existent in plant-based foods. Also, as people cross the age of 50, their stomach produces less acid, which makes it harder to absorb B12 from food. People who take medicines like Metformin for diabetes or Omeprazole for acidity for a long time may also have trouble absorbing B12. Additionally, those with conditions like IBS, Crohn's disease, or who have had gastric surgery can't absorb B12 properly.

How to get B12 from your food:

To get enough B12, you need to eat animal-based foods. Chicken, fish, eggs, and liver are the best sources of B12. In fact, just 10 grams of chicken liver can cover your B12 needs for a whole week. For those who don't eat meat, a daily glass of milk or a bowl of yogurt can help. Dairy products contain a decent amount of B12. Vegans can look for fortified foods like cornflakes or soy milk. Just check the label for 'Vitamin B12 Added'. There's also something called 'nutritional yeast', which has a cheese-like flavour and is packed with B12. If you can't get enough from your diet, you can take Methylcobalamin tablets or injections after consulting a doctor.

Final Word

A B12 deficiency doesn't happen overnight. It slowly causes permanent damage to your nerves. So, if you notice 2-3 of the symptoms mentioned above, don't delay getting a 'Serum B12 Test'. If the report shows a level below 200 pg/mL, it means you have a deficiency. Remember, there's no need to panic about B12. If it's caught in time, it can be easily fixed with supplements and the right food.

Note: I am not a doctor. This article is for informational purposes only. Please do not start any medication on your own. If you are experiencing these symptoms, consult a doctor and get a blood test done.

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