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Vanity Corner: Modern Glow-Up Ideas to Replace Dressing Tables

If you want to give your bedroom a modern and luxurious feel, a vanity corner is a fantastic option instead of a traditional dressing table. It not only fits easily into small spaces but also gives the room a stylish, organised, and premium look. A well-designed vanity corner with the right mirror, lighting, and storage makes your daily makeup, skincare, and grooming routine much easier. These kinds of designs are becoming super popular in minimalist and modern bedrooms today.