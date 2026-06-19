Vanity Corner: Modern Glow-Up Ideas to Replace Dressing Tables! Read Details
Is your bedroom still stuck with an old, bulky dressing table? Want a modern and luxurious look but have less space? Check out these 5 trendy vanity corner ideas that will give your bedroom a stylish, clutter-free, and premium vibe.
Vanity Corner: Modern Glow-Up Ideas to Replace Dressing Tables
Vanity Corner With Floating Shelf
Hollywood-style lighted mirror
Adding an LED backlit or a Hollywood-style lighted mirror to your vanity corner makes applying makeup and skincare a breeze. It also gives the entire bedroom a premium, hotel-like modern look. Experts suggest using warm white light, as it shows your face's natural tone the best.
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Enough storage
Neutral toned furniture/walls
A vanity corner looks more attractive with neutral-toned furniture and walls—think white, beige, wooden, or grey. Adding a velvet stool or a cushioned chair makes this corner look even more elegant. Such colours stay in trend for a long, long time.
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Turn Vanity Into Instagram-Worthy Corner
Don't just make your vanity corner a makeup area; you can turn it into a decorative space too. Use small indoor plants, scented candles, trays, minimal photo frames, or small flower vases. This will make the corner look more attractive and totally Instagram-worthy.
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