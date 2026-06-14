Making a hot, fluffy omelette for breakfast is a great start to the day. But it's a real headache when it sticks to the pan and tears apart, right? Even non-stick pans can fail sometimes. If this sounds like your kitchen story, don't worry. We've got some simple tricks that will change your omelette game for good.

How to stop your omelette from sticking: For most people trying to stay fit and healthy, eggs are the number one breakfast choice. Many love to start their day with a boiled egg or a hot omelette. While boiling an egg is easy, making the perfect omelette can be a daily struggle. It sticks to the pan, breaks when you try to flip it—it's a common kitchen nightmare.

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Sometimes, even a good quality non-stick pan can give you trouble. If this happens to you, don't stress. Famous chef Pankaj Bhadouria has shared some fantastic and easy tips to solve this exact problem. Follow these simple cooking tricks, and your omelette will turn out spongy, soft, and picture-perfect, just like the ones from a hotel. Here are the useful tips.

Controlling the heat is everything. If the pan is too hot, the egg mixture will stick the moment it hits the surface. So, heat the pan first, then turn the flame all the way down before pouring in the egg mix. Cooking on low heat prevents the omelette from burning, ensures it cooks through, and makes it easy to flip.

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Sprinkle a little salt on the pan

This is a super simple and effective trick. Before you add oil or butter, just sprinkle a pinch of salt onto the hot pan. The salt crystals create a protective layer, stopping the egg from making direct contact with the pan's surface. This way, the omelette will lift off easily without any fuss.

Cover with a lid and cook

Once you've poured the egg mixture into the pan, lower the heat and cover it with a lid. This traps steam inside. The steam stops the omelette from getting dry and helps it puff up and become fluffy. It also makes the omelette separate from the pan naturally.

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Beat the egg well

If you want a thick, soft omelette, you need to beat the eggs properly. Whisk the egg whites and yolks together for at least one or two minutes. This adds air into the mixture, which is what makes the omelette light and spongy.

With these easy tips, you can enjoy a perfect omelette at home every single day.

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