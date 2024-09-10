Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health risks of biscuit consumption in children: Key concerns

    Parents, often unknowingly, engage in practices that can negatively impact their children's health. One such practice is feeding biscuits to young children. It is advisable to avoid giving biscuits to young children altogether. Why?

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 2:21 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

    Biscuits for Children

    Young children often enjoy eating biscuits. That's why every parent buys different types of biscuits for their children. They give it to them when they cry or are hungry. Many mothers definitely give biscuits to their babies after breastfeeding. 

    The main reason for this is.. seeing children being given biscuits in TV commercials. Seeing these, parents think that biscuits are very healthy, nutritious, tasty and good for children's health. 

    But biscuits are not good for children's health at all. In fact, there is no benefit to children from biscuits. They are only tasty to the mouth, but the benefit from them is zero. In fact, biscuits have no nutritional value. 

     

    article_image2

    Biscuits for Children

    Children's health is severely affected by eating these useless biscuits. But this generation of parents does not know this. Let's find out what are the problems caused by giving biscuits to children. 

     Did you know? Biscuits are high in unhealthy cholesterol, potassium, sodium, and artificial sweeteners. These damage children's health. 

    Disadvantages of children eating biscuits :

    1. Highly Processed : Biscuits are usually made with refined flour, artificial flavors, fats, sodium, and colors. Did you know? Biscuits are also processed. Such things greatly affect the health of children. Children who eat these will have digestive problems. Also, children suffer from problems like stomach pain and vomiting. 

    article_image3

    Biscuits for Children

    2. Digestive Problem : Refined wheat flour and maida used to make biscuits are not good for health. This is because refining wheat flour removes its nutrients. And we all know how dangerous maida flour is. 

    So if children eat biscuits made with these two, their digestion slows down. To put it simply, biscuits also slow down the functioning of children's intestines. This affects the growth of children.

    Biscuits are not good for growing children. And if you keep giving biscuits to small children, they will refuse breast milk and only want to eat biscuits. 

    3. High Sugar : Biscuits contain a lot of refined sugar. Children who eat these increase calories in their body. This makes them gain weight tremendously. There is also a risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Also, dental problems also occur.

    article_image4

    Biscuits for Children

    4. Constipation Problem : No healthy ingredients are used to make biscuits. Eating such biscuits can cause constipation in your children. 

    5. Addictive : Biscuits are high in fat, sugar, and salt. These increase the risk of your children becoming addicted to them. That means your kids can't live without eating them.

    These increase the desire to eat more biscuits in children. The taste of biscuits is like that. But eating too much of these can damage children's health. This will completely change your child's eating habits. These increase bad cholesterol in your child's body. It also increases their weight. 

