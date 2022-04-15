Happy Vishu 2022 Wishes: Messages, quotes, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones

Happy Vishu 2022 Wishes: Share these messages, quotes, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status with your loved ones on the Malayali New Year.

Image: freepik.com

Happy Vishu 2022: The first day of the Medan month in the Malayalam Solar Calendar, is referred to as Vishu in Kerala. It is also popularly known as the Malayalam New Year and is celebrated by the Malayali community across the world. This year, Vishu or The Malayali New Year is being celebrated on Friday, April 15. On this auspicious day, Lord Krishna also called Unni Krishnan, is worshipped by the people. On this day people perform puja, wear new clothes and celebrate is by organising a feast called ‘Sadhya’. As the day has arrived, here are some wishes, images, greetings, quotes and messages that you can share with your loved ones.

Image: freepik.com

Happy Vishu 2022: Wishes 1. A new world was created by God on this day for his beloved followers. May the auspicious occasion of Vishu bring hope and happiness to your life. Happy Vishu! 2. Here is wishing you and your family a very Happy Vishu. May this day bring joy, prosperity and happiness to you and your family. ALSO READ: Vishu 2022: Date, Importance, Significance of the Malayali New Year

Image: freepik.com

3. May the joy of Vishu bring cheer, prosperity and happiness to your life. Have a beautiful day year with your near and dear ones. Happy Vishu! 4. Feast on the delish platter of Sadhya and enjoy Vishu with your family and friends.

Image: freepik.com

5. I hope that on this auspicious day of Vishu, you are gifted with all the positivity and power to make your dreams a reality. I wish you a happy Vishu. 6. I extend my heartfelt wishes and blessings to you and your family on this auspicious day of Vishu. May this new year bring joy and happiness to the lives of you and your loved ones. ALSO READ: Vishu at Dileep, Kavya Madhavan's house at Aluva might not be that grand; read details

Image: Getty Images

7. Sending wishes Vishu with the hope that it brings a new dawn, peace hope, happiness and joy in your life. Here’s wishing you a happy and auspicious Vishu. 8. May this Vishu fulfil all your desires and bring you happiness, joy and prosperity.

Image: Getty Images