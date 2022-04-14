Vishu at Dileep, Kavya Madhavan's house at Aluva might not be that grand; read details

Malayalam actress Kavya Madhavan was handed a summons to attend for questioning at the Aluva Police Club on Wednesday, April 13, but she insisted on being questioned at her home in Aluva.

Vishu celebrations will start in just a few hours, and it looks like this year, Dileep and Kavya Madhavan might not be enjoying the festivity grandly. Because of the ongoing investigation into the actor abduction case.

According to reports, the police are uncertain as to where Kavya Madhavan might be questioned as part of the actor abduction case. On Wednesday, Kavya was handed a summons to attend for questioning at the Aluva Police Club, but she insisted on being questioned at her home.

Recently, audiotapes suggested Kavya's participation in the crime. Last Friday, the investigative team summoned her to come for questioning on Monday. She did, however, request that the investigation team alter the date to Wednesday because she was in Chennai.

When a new summons was issued this week, she requested that the questioning take place at her home in Aluva. However, it is reported that the police are hesitant to question her in the apartment where Dileep resides.

Anoop, Dileep's brother, and Suraj, Dileep's brother-in-law, are also suspects in the case. During interrogation, the team must play audio clips and display witness testimony.

The authorities/ police are concerned that interviewing Kavya at her home may jeopardise the inquiry. Kavya's questioning did not take place on Wednesday since a solution had not yet been identified. The police are expected to address the court soon in this respect.