Mother's Day 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, images to share with your mum

    First Published May 13, 2023, 7:03 PM IST

    Happy Mother's Day 2023: Mother's Day is a celebration of mothers, motherhood, and maternal bonds. Here are some wishes, images, WhatsApp / Facebook messages to celebrate this special day with your mother.

    article_image1

    Mother's Day is a celebration of mothers, motherhood, and maternal bonds. It is celebrated on the second Sunday of May in India. This year, Mother's Day will be celebrated on May 14.

    The purest of all loves is a mother's love. Here are some wishes, greetings, and images to share with your mother to make the day extra-special.

    article_image2

    Happy Mother's Day 2023 wishes

    1. It's now my turn to express my gratitude to you for being such a wonderful, caring mother to me. Happy Mother's Day to you, Mom!
    2. Mom, I appreciate you being my compass in this choppy life sea. I adore you, and without you, I don't know where I would be. Mother's Day greetings!
    3. Happy Mother's Day to the superhero in my life and the one I go to for solutions.
    4. Happy Mother's Day greetings! I hope that on this wonderful day, you receive a hundredfold return for all the love you offered to us.
    5. Happy Mother's Day to one *super* mommy - we're so lucky to have you! Thanks for everything!

    article_image3

    6. I appreciate you every day and think you're the finest mother in the entire world. Happy Mother's Day.
    7. Mom, I hope you take it easy and enjoy your day as much as you deserve to! Happy Mother's Day.
    8. To the one who has helped me more than anybody else in the world! Mom, I love you.
    9. You always put our needs first with tender love. Happy Mother’s Day!
    10. Thanks for giving me the best things in life: Your love, your care, and especially your cooking. Happy Mother’s Day! I love you.

    article_image4

    Happy Mother's Day 2023 messages

    1. Roses are red, violets are blue, sugar is sweet, and so are you! Happy Mother's Day to the sweetest mother in the world. We love you!
    2. Mom, you taught me about tenacity, patience, humility, compassion, tolerance, forgiveness, and understanding.
    3. There's a reason some people think they can achieve anything. They listened to their mother.
    4. Your smile brightens each day and makes it better than the last. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!
    5. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have you as my mother. Thank you for always believing in me and doing so much for me on a daily basis. Mother's Day greetings!

    article_image5

    6. You held us in your arms. We had no idea, but you had given us the greatest gift that will never fade from our hearts: your love. Mother's Day greetings!
    7. Happy Mother's Day! You've been my lifelong best friend and buddy. Thank you for being there for me in good and terrible times. I adore you!
    8. Wishing an incredible day to the woman who can do it all. I've learned so much from you. Growing up with you as my mom has raised the bar for everyone else I've ever met.

