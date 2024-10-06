Entertainment

Is Rekha bisexual? Who is she linked with?

Image credits: Getty

Rekha's Unmatched Beauty

Even at the age of 69, Rekha looks stunning. The actress, who made her mark in Bollywood, has also had a controversial personal life.

Is Rekha Bisexual?

Rekha has been linked to various men, including Amitabh Bachchan, and a lady she has been with for years. Are 'Astha' stars bisexual?

Book Claims About Her Sexual Relationship

Journalist Mohan Deep's book 'Eurekha' talks about Rekha's sexual relationships. One of the names mentioned is Farzana, who is her personal secretary.

Questions Arose After Mukesh Aggarwal's Death

Rekha's name was linked with many, but she married Mukesh Aggarwal. However, he committed suicide 7 months after the marriage. It was then that Farzana's name came to light.

Sister-in-law Made Allegations

Rekha's sister-in-law had alleged that Rekha was in a relationship with Farzana and that Mukesh had found out about it. She alleged that Rekha lived with Farzana.

Who is Farzana?

Farzana was Rekha's hairstylist. But later, the actress made her her personal secretary. Farzana has been living with Rekha like a shadow for 30 years.

Only Farzana Allowed in Bedroom

It is said that Rekha's bedroom is very private. No one goes there without her permission. But Farzana comes and goes there without any permission.

Farzana Spotted at Several Events

Farzana accompanies Rekha everywhere. She has been seen with her at several events. Her short hair and dressing sense are just like boys.

No Reaction to Rumors

For a while, Rekha and Farzana have been trending online. However, neither has responded. Not even Asianet Hindi confirms this.

