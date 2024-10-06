Entertainment
Even at the age of 69, Rekha looks stunning. The actress, who made her mark in Bollywood, has also had a controversial personal life.
Rekha has been linked to various men, including Amitabh Bachchan, and a lady she has been with for years. Are 'Astha' stars bisexual?
Journalist Mohan Deep's book 'Eurekha' talks about Rekha's sexual relationships. One of the names mentioned is Farzana, who is her personal secretary.
Rekha's name was linked with many, but she married Mukesh Aggarwal. However, he committed suicide 7 months after the marriage. It was then that Farzana's name came to light.
Rekha's sister-in-law had alleged that Rekha was in a relationship with Farzana and that Mukesh had found out about it. She alleged that Rekha lived with Farzana.
Farzana was Rekha's hairstylist. But later, the actress made her her personal secretary. Farzana has been living with Rekha like a shadow for 30 years.
It is said that Rekha's bedroom is very private. No one goes there without her permission. But Farzana comes and goes there without any permission.
Farzana accompanies Rekha everywhere. She has been seen with her at several events. Her short hair and dressing sense are just like boys.
For a while, Rekha and Farzana have been trending online. However, neither has responded. Not even Asianet Hindi confirms this.