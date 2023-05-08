Mother's Day: 7 gift ideas to make your mom feel loved and pampered

Mothers' Day, May 14, 2023: Make it special for your Indian mothers with these gift ideas. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

Image: Freepik

Mother's Day is around the corner. We all want to do something special for our mothers. This time on May 14, celebrate all the effort, guidance, and love she has given you. Gift her something that she will cherish.

Image: Freepik

1. Natural organic skincare products: Our mother toils all day, be it outside or at home. This Mother’s Day, pamper them with natural organic skincare products. Make them feel beautiful and remind them that it is okay to take care of themselves sometimes.

Image: Freepik

2. Spa Day: Create a relaxing spa day for your mother this Mother’s Day. Tell her to take a chill pill and take her out or get an in-house appointment for a mani-pedi and massage.

Image: Freepik

3. Present her favorite dish: You can learn the recipe for her favorite dish and surprise her on Mothers’ Day by cooking it. Nothing is better than a lovely meal with a little surprise.

Image: Freepik

4. Carvaan: Your mom is old school, but she loves listening to music. Gift her a carvaan. They are portable digital music players which come with preloaded old songs. They have the option to switch to FM radio. Plus, they support USB and Aux cables.

Image: Freepik

5. Karaoke: If your mother’s a singer? Get her a karaoke set to flaunt and hone her singing skills to the fullest this Mother's Day as an ode to their selfless love.

Image: Freepik

6. DSLR camera: Does your mother love to travel? Gift her a DSLR camera to capture moments from her adventures to pair with her stories.

Image: Freepik