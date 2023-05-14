Happy Mother's Day: 7 mind-blowing ideas to make your mom happy

It's always the small things that matter the most. Mother is the most special person in every person's life. So, here are some beautiful and sweet gestures to make this day extra special - Anushri Bokade

Image: Getty Images

It's always the small things that matter the most. Mother is the most special person in every person's life. So, here are some beautiful and sweet gestures to make this day extra special.

Image: Getty Images

1. Delicious meal: On Mother's Day, making a special lunch for your mother can make her feel appreciated and cherished. To make the experience even more personalised and meaningful, consider including a personal touch, such as her favourite breakfast dish or a handwritten letter.

Image: Getty Images

2. Perform Household Tasks: Everyone, including mothers, has a chore they despise. Offer to do a few domestic tasks for her, such as cleaning the kitchen or bathroom, doing the laundry or mowing the grass. This tiny gesture may not seem like much, but it can make her day.

Image: Getty Images

3. Handmade Present: A meaningful present does not have to be costly. Making something yourself can be a terrific way to express your creativity while also providing your mother with a gift that money cannot buy.

Image: Getty Images

4. Movie night: Make a cosy and inviting atmosphere for a special night by watching her favourite films or playing board games. Make the atmosphere comfortable with blankets and pillows, and remember to have her favourite snacks and drinks on hand.

Image: Getty Images

5. Babysitting: Offering to babysit your younger siblings for a few hours can be a kind and much-appreciated gesture. This small gesture might provide your mother with much-needed alone time to rest.

Image: Getty Images

6. Hike: Getting outside and appreciating nature with your family can be a terrific way to bond and spend quality time together. Spending time in nature can provide the ideal setting for having unique experiences, taking gorgeous photographs, and having deep, meaningful talks.

Image: Getty Images