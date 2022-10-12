Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Wishes, images and messages to share with loved ones

    First Published Oct 12, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

    Karwa Chauth 2022 will be marked on Thursday, October 13. On this auspicious occasion, married women keep a day-long nirjala vrat for the long lives of their husbands. Here are some images, messages and wishes that you can share with your loved ones on this special day.

    Image: Getty Images

    Karwa Chauth or Karak Chaturthi as some may know will be celebrated this year on Thursday, October 13. One of the most important Hindu festivals, Karwa Chauth is celebrated annually on the fourth day of Kartik month, as per the Hindu calendar. In Hindi, Karwa means earthen pots (used for offerings, known as Argha, made to the moon), whereas Chauth means the fourth day.

    According to Hindu traditions and beliefs, married women keep a day-long fast on this day for their husbands. They refrain from drinking water also, as they pray to the moon for their husbands' safety and long life. Karwa Chauth is mostly celebrated in northern and central parts of the country, including Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

    Image: Getty Images

    On the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2022, here are some images, wishes and messages that you can send to your near and dear ones. You can also use these for updating your WhatsApp or Facebook status. Check them out here:

    1. While Karwa Chauth is celebrated only once a year, your presence in my life is something that I celebrate with every rising sun in my life. Happy Karwa Chauth, love!

    ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2022: Mehendi designs along with tips and tricks for a deeper, darker colour

    Image: Getty Images

    2. As we celebrate Karwa Chauth today, I hope that this day only helps us in strengthening our bond and love. May the gods and goddesses continue to shower their love and bless us with a happy and long married life.

    3. On this Karwa Chauth, I pray to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva to fill your married life with love, happiness, prosperity, wealth and peace.

    ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2022: 5 Do's and don'ts to keep in mind while fasting on October 13

    Image: Getty Images

    4. Sending warm wishes to all the women who are fasting and praying for the healthy life of their husbands on this auspicious day. Happy Karwa Chauth!

    5. May this Karwa Chauth be filled with nothing but moments of love, glory and happiness. Wish you and your partner a very Happy Karwa Chauth!

    Image: Getty Images

    6. Just as the bright moonlight, may your life also be flooded with joy and happiness, harmony and peace.  flood your life with happiness and joy, peace and harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth.

    7. As we celebrate Karwa Chauth together, I promise to always keep our bond strong and love stronger. May we continue to walk on this path of friendship, love and happiness which eventually leads us to a happy and blessed marriage.

    Image: Getty Images

    8. It is a day that honours a woman's sacrifice and love for her husband. Let us celebrate Karwa Chauth with love, devotion and happiness.

    9. Just like Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, may you two continue to be together. Here’s wishing you a happy, love-filled and blessed Karwa Chauth.

