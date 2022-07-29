Happy Islamic New Year 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook/WhatsApp messages and greetings for loved ones

Learn about the significance of Islamic New Year and use the images, wishes, and quotes to raise awareness and greet.



Getty Photos

The Islamic New Year, also known as the Arabic New Year or Hijri New Year, will start on July 29, according to the georgian calendar. The Islamic Calendar has 354 days based on the lunar cycle. The term "Hijri" in Arabic signifies "migration." The passage of the Prophet Muhammad between Mecca and Medina in the year 622 AD, which also functioned as the official start of the Islamic calendar, is referred to. The 1444th year of the calendar will be commemorated by the Islamic New Year this year.

Getty Photos

Islamic New Year 2022 Wishes

Happy Islamic New Year! May this new year bring you and your family Allah's blessings, purge your life of negativity, and bring your family prosperity. Let's all begin a new chapter in our lives on this auspicious day of the Hijri New Year with the support of our families and the blessing of God since we are all going through a difficult time. Let's all pray to Allah for a new year that brings happiness, peace, and the removal of all evil from the world. May this year bring about positive changes for all life on Earth. Happy Islamic New Year! Happy Hijri New Year! I sincerely hope that this year will bring you some rays of hope and that all of your dreams will come true with Allah's blessing.

Getty Photos

Happy Islamic New Year! May the upcoming year bring you and your family nothing but Allah's blessings and happiness, as well as success in all your endeavors. May the first sun shines fill your life with happiness and prosperity, and wash away all your problems, as you celebrate the Hijri New Year. Let's all pray to Allah for the improvement of society in the upcoming year, as nearly everyone experienced a negative event as a result of the challenging pandemic. Wishing my closest friends and family a Very Happy Islamic New Year, I believe that the best way to ring in the new year is with the love and support of family, friends, and other loved ones.

Getty Photos

Islamic New Year 2022 Quotes Let us praise Allah now and every day for all the mercy he has shown upon us. Have a blissful year. May we all become Allah’s favourite creations in this life and in the afterlife. Happy Hijri new year. We must remember that the real Hijrah today is to turn away from the evil which is forbidden from Allah and His Messenger. May Allah give you the strength to live justly and Keep you safe from all evil forces. Wish you and your family Hijri New Year.

Getty Photos

As the Muharram comes again, I’m sending you all my love and prayers. May Allah protect you from every trouble. The network of Paradise is Islam, Sim is faith, the bonus is Ramadan, the reserve is prayer, and the helpline is Quran.



"The best way to mark the beginning of the Islamic calendar year is to pray to Allah. Let's spend the entire day praying to Allah for the welfare of everyone on earth." "The perfect moment to demonstrate your devotion has arrived. Pray to Allah for the welfare and peace of those who were affected by this challenging pandemic." "Start your day with a new outlook because today is the auspicious day to transform all of your life's woes into happiness."

Getty Photos

Islamic New Year Facebook/WhatsApp's Messages



On the auspicious day of Muharram, may Allah bless you with health, wealth, peace and happiness!



Wishing you and your family a New Year full of peace, happiness, and abundance of all. May Allah bless you throughout the new year. Muharram Mubarak! May Allah Almighty shower his blessing on the Muslim Ummah and all Islamic countries.



May all praise and thanks be to Allah, who is in the heavens and on earth. Wishing you and your family Happy Hijri New Year.



I pray for you and your family’s happiness and prosperity, May you all have a wonderful year ahead. Happy New Hijri year to you.



May the beginning of the Islamic New Year bring you more opportunities for prosperity and progress. Happy Hijri New Year.



May the festivities in your life never end, May there always shine and shine around you. Wishing you a Happy Islamic New Year.

Getty Photos

Happy Islamic New Year to all. May everyone’s life be filled with the light of Islam on the special day of the Islamic Hijri New Year.



Wishing Happy Islamic New Year to all. May this new year bring lots of peace, prosperity, and happiness to the world.



I pray for your success and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of the Islamic New Year, May all your dreams come true.



As the Hijri New Year begins, let us pray that it will be a year full of peace, happiness, and abundance of new friends. May Allah bless you throughout the new year.

Getty Photos