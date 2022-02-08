Valentine’s Day 2022: 6 newly-wed celeb couples celebrating their first Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is around the corner. From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera, here are six couples from showbiz who will be celebrating their first Valentine’s Day post their marriage.

Valentine’s Week 2022 has begun with Propose Day being celebrated on Tuesday, February 8. With only a few days to the big day of the love month – Valentine’s Day, couples around the world are ready to celebrate the day with pomp. And among those couples are some star couples whose Valentine’s Day will be a lot more special. This is so because it will be for the time since their marriage that these newly-wed couples will be celebrating their first Valentine’s Day post their marriage. Take a look at these six star couples from the entertainment industry whose Valentine’s Day will be a lot more special this year.

Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif: Bollywood’s newly-wed couple – Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been setting some major couples goals ever since their wedding. The duo often shares cute pictures and posts on their social media accounts that make their fans go ‘aww’. Whether it is the first Halwa that Katrina made for her hubby Vicky post their marriage or to travel to Indore to be with him on their first month anniversary and Lohri, Katrina and Vicky have inspired many couples with their love story. This Valentine’s Day will be for the first time that they will be celebrating it as a married couple. And knowing how much they love to share their pictures on social media, we can’t wait to find out about their Valentine’s Day plans. ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif flaunts her midriff in swimwear pics from the Maldives

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa: The City Lights co-stars Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao dating for a few years before they decided to tie the knot. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got married in Chandigarh in November last year. Theirs was one of the biggest weddings that Bollywood witnessed in the year 2021. Even though Rajkummar and Patralekhaa may have spent many Valentine’s together, this one will be extra special since they recently got married. ALSO READ: Why did Rajkummar Rao delete his wife Patralekhaa's picture? What happened? Read this

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal: After Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, the second Bollywood couple that got married was of actors Anushka Rajan and Aditya Seal. Together Anushka and Aditya make for a very romantic couple which is also evident with the cuddly pictures that they often post on their social media. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Vaani Kapoor dance at Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal’s sangeet ceremony, watch

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain: The wedding of Ankita Lokhande with her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain remains fresh in the minds of their fans. The couple got married in Mumbai in early December last year. With only a couple of months to their wedding, Ankita and Vicky are all set to celebrate their first post-wedding Valentine’s Day on February 14. ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande looks alluring as Vicky Jain’s bride; see pics

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar: The couple’s already honeymooning right now. Mouni Roy got married to Suraj Nambiar on January 27. For them also, Valentine’s Day will be bringing much joy as they will be celebrating it for the first time as Mr and Mrs. We can’t wait for Mouni to share pictures from her Valentine’s celebration, just as she has given us a sneak peek of her honeymoon. ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna or Mouni Roy, who looked prettier on their Haldi?