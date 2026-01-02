Winter hair fall can be controlled with homemade rosemary oil using coconut oil, rosemary, and castor oil, which helps strengthen roots, thicken hair, reduce shedding, and nourish the scalp before hair wash.

During winter, hair fall problems increase due to cold air, dandruff, and a dry scalp. In such weather, hair needs deep nourishment, strength, and a therapy that boosts blood circulation. Rosemary is a herb that is very effective in reducing hair fall, promoting new hair growth, and activating the scalp. The good news is that you can prepare it at home with just 3 ingredients—coconut oil, rosemary, and castor oil. This oil is 100% natural, chemical-free, and the easiest solution for winter-proof hair care.

Ingredients for Making Rosemary Oil

1 cup coconut oil

2-3 spoons fresh or dried rosemary

2 spoons castor oil

A heat-safe bowl and a sieve

Method for Making Rosemary Oil

First, prepare a double boiler: heat water in a pan and place another pan on top. Add coconut oil to the top pan and let it warm up slightly. Now, lightly crush the rosemary leaves and mix them into the oil.

Keep the gas on low heat and let the mixture cook for 20-25 minutes. During this time, all the goodness of rosemary—its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and scalp-stimulating properties—will infuse well into the oil.

When the oil starts to smell slightly herbal and the rosemary releases its dark color, turn off the gas. Now, add 2 spoons of castor oil and mix well. Castor oil is known for making hair thicker and stronger.

Let the mixture cool down completely and then strain it through a sieve into a glass bottle for storage. This oil lasts easily for 2-3 months, and its quality remains intact.

How does rosemary oil benefit hair?