Massage to diet, 7 effective tips to treat hairfall

Lifestyle
Nutrition plays a crucial role in the health of your hair. Ensure your diet is rich in essential nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals.
Excessive use of heat styling tools like hairdryers, straighteners, and curling irons can weaken hair strands, leading to breakage and hairfall.
Massaging your scalp regularly can stimulate blood circulation, which helps in delivering more nutrients to the hair follicles.
Harsh shampoos and conditioners containing sulfates, parabens, and other chemicals can strip your hair of its natural oils, leading to dryness and hairfall.
Stress is a significant factor that contributes to hairfall. Chronic stress can disrupt the hair growth cycle, leading to excessive shedding.
Dehydration can make your hair dry and brittle, which leads to hairfall. Drinking plenty of water ensures that your hair stays hydrated from the inside out.
If your hairfall is severe and persists despite following these tips, it may be time to consult a dermatologist.