Lifestyle

Massage to diet, 7 effective tips to treat hairfall

1. Maintain a balanced diet:

Nutrition plays a crucial role in the health of your hair. Ensure your diet is rich in essential nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

2. Avoid heat and chemical treatments:

Excessive use of heat styling tools like hairdryers, straighteners, and curling irons can weaken hair strands, leading to breakage and hairfall.

3. Regular scalp massage:

Massaging your scalp regularly can stimulate blood circulation, which helps in delivering more nutrients to the hair follicles.

4. Use mild and natural hair products:

Harsh shampoos and conditioners containing sulfates, parabens, and other chemicals can strip your hair of its natural oils, leading to dryness and hairfall.

5. Practice stress management:

Stress is a significant factor that contributes to hairfall. Chronic stress can disrupt the hair growth cycle, leading to excessive shedding.

6. Stay hydrated:

Dehydration can make your hair dry and brittle, which leads to hairfall. Drinking plenty of water ensures that your hair stays hydrated from the inside out.

7. Consider medical treatments:

If your hairfall is severe and persists despite following these tips, it may be time to consult a dermatologist.

