Hair Care: 11 Foods You Must Add To Your Diet For Healthier Hair
A nutrient-rich diet with protein, iron, omega-3s and vitamins can strengthen hair, boost growth, and improve scalp health. Here are 11 foods that help achieve healthier, shinier hair naturally.
Eggs
Eggs are rich in protein and biotin, both essential for hair growth. These nutrients help strengthen hair strands and reduce breakage.
Spinach
Spinach is packed with iron, folate, and vitamins that nourish hair follicles. It helps improve oxygen supply to roots, boosting hair strength.
Salmon
Salmon contains omega-3 fatty acids that keep the scalp hydrated. These healthy fats also promote shiny and healthy-looking hair.
Nuts & Seeds
Almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds provide zinc and healthy fats. These nutrients help reduce hair fall and improve hair strength.
Lentils
Lentils are rich in plant-based protein and iron. They support new hair cell growth and strengthen roots naturally.
Greek Yogurt
Greek yogurt is loaded with protein and vitamin B5. It supports hair growth and improves scalp health.
Sweet Potato
Sweet potatoes contain beta-carotene that converts into vitamin A. This helps maintain scalp oils and prevents dryness.
Avacados
Avocados are rich in healthy fats and vitamin E. They protect hair from damage and improve shine.
Berries
Berries are packed with antioxidants and vitamin C. They help boost collagen and protect hair follicles.
Oats
Oats contain iron, zinc, and B vitamins that nourish hair. They help strengthen strands and reduce hair thinning.
Chicken
Chicken is a great source of lean protein for hair growth. It provides essential amino acids needed for strong hair.
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