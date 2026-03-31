Hair Care: 6 Power Foods You Must Eat for Strong, Healthy Hair
Healthy hair starts with nutrition. Foods like eggs, spinach, fatty fish, nuts, berries, and sweet potatoes provide protein, omega-3s, vitamins, and antioxidants that strengthen hair and promote growth.
Eggs
Eggs are packed with protein and biotin, essential for keratin production that strengthens hair strands. A protein-rich diet helps reduce hair fall and promotes faster growth.
Spinach
Spinach is rich in iron, folate, and vitamins A and C that nourish hair follicles. It helps improve blood circulation to the scalp, supporting healthier and thicker hair.
Fatty Fish (Salmon, Mackerel)
Fatty fish provide omega-3 fatty acids and protein that keep the scalp hydrated. These nutrients also reduce inflammation and promote stronger, shinier hair.
Nuts and Seeds
Nuts and seeds are loaded with vitamin E, zinc, and healthy fats that protect hair follicles. They help prevent hair damage and support overall scalp health.
Berries
Berries are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C that protect hair follicles from damage. They also boost collagen production, improving hair strength and texture.
Sweet Potatoes
Sweet potatoes contain beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin A for scalp health. This helps maintain natural oils and prevents dryness, leading to smoother hair.
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