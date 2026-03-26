Korean Hair Care: 6 Diet Rules Korean Women Follow for Super Shiny Hair
Want hair that's naturally shiny and healthy? We've got you covered. Here are 6 special diet rules Korean women swear by. Find out which foods boost hair growth and shine.
Korean Hair Care: 6 Diet Rules Korean Women Follow for Super Shiny Hair
More Fermented Foods
Seaweed
Koreans love eating seaweed. It's packed with iron and iodine, which boost hair growth and make it stronger. You can easily buy dried seaweed online to add to your diet. If you don't eat seaweed, you can include flax seeds and dry fruits for similar hair benefits.
Protein-Rich Foods
Hydration is also essential for healthy hair
Drinking enough water and having soups are a key part of the Korean diet. They regularly have different kinds of dal soups, drink 7 to 8 glasses of water, and have fruit juices. Staying hydrated prevents hair from becoming dry and dull. You should try this tip too!
Read More: Hair Care: 5 DIY Homemade Hair Serums for Faster Hair Growth Naturally
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