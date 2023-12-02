Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gulmarg to Ladakh: 7 places to enjoy snow in Winter

    Gulmarg's enchanting ski resorts to Ladakh's serene landscapes, these seven winter destinations in India, including Shimla, Manali, Auli, Gangtok, and Nainital, offer a magical escape into snowy wonderlands, perfect for those seeking a breathtaking winter experience

    Gulmarg- Renowned for its ski resorts and the Gulmarg Gondola, one of the highest cable cars in the world. The snow-covered landscapes and the pristine beauty of the Himalayas make it a favorite winter destination

    Shimla-  The capital city of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, transforms into a winter wonderland during the snowy season. The Ridge and Mall Road are adorned with snow, creating a magical atmosphere

    Manali- A popular hill station nestled in the Kullu Valley, Manali is surrounded by snow-capped mountains and offers various winter sports activities

    Auli- Known for its ski resorts and stunning views of the Nanda Devi Range, Auli is a charming destination for snow enthusiasts

    Gangtok- The capital of Sikkim, Gangtok, experiences snowfall during winter, transforming the landscape into a serene white paradise

    Leh-Ladakh- While Ladakh is primarily known for its barren landscapes, during winter, the region receives snowfall, creating a unique and mesmerizing scenery

    Nainital- Famous for its Naini Lake, Nainital becomes a tranquil snowy retreat during the winter months, offering a peaceful escape

