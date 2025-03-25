user
Gudi Padwa 2025: When is Gudi Padwa? Check date, Muhurat, timings of Marathi New Year

Gudi Pawda 2025: Gudi Padwa marks the Marathi New Year and is celebrated with enthusiasm in Maharashtra and Goa. Falling on the first day of the Chaitra month, it signifies new beginnings. The festival is linked to Lord Brahma’s creation of the universe and Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya, symbolizing victory

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 1:48 PM IST

Gudi Padwa: Date, Muhurat, and Significance

Gudi Padwa is an important festival celebrated annually in Maharashtra and among Konkani communities. It marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year and falls on the first day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar. The festival is observed with great enthusiasm, particularly in Maharashtra and Goa, as it signifies the start of the traditional Hindu lunar calendar.

Date and Muhurat for Gudi Padwa

In 2025, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 30. As per Drikpanchang, the Pratipada Tithi is set to begin at 4:27 PM on March 29 and will conclude at 12:49 PM on March 30. On this occasion, a new Samvatsara, which is a cycle of sixty years, commences. Each Samvatsara within this cycle is distinguished by a unique name.


Significance of Gudi Padwa

The festival is considered a time for new beginnings due to the various legends associated with it. One such belief states that Lord Brahma created the universe on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, the same day on which Gudi Padwa is observed.

Another legend connects the festival to the Ramayana, as it is said that Lord Ram, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, returned to Ayodhya on this day after defeating Ravana and completing his 14-year exile. Additionally, historical accounts suggest that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj raised a gudi as a symbol of victory after the Marathas triumphed over the Mughals, a tradition that continues to be followed.

Celebrations and Traditions

Traditionally, Gudi Padwa is celebrated by hoisting a gudi, which is a flag-like structure made of bamboo, silk cloth, and adorned with flowers, neem leaves, and a copper or silver pot. This gudi is displayed outside homes, on terraces, or at the entrance as a symbol of good fortune.

The festival is also marked by the preparation of special delicacies such as shrikhand and puran poli, which are enjoyed with family and friends.

