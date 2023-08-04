Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Go Green: Here rae 7 easy steps to recycle plastic bottles

    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 10:53 PM IST

    Recycling plastic bottles is an essential step in reducing waste and conserving resources. Here's a guide on how to recycle plastic bottles properly:

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Remember that recycling is just one part of the waste management hierarchy. Reducing, reusing, and repurposing are also crucial steps to minimize the impact of plastic waste on the environment.


     

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Rinse the bottles: Before recycling, make sure to rinse the plastic bottles thoroughly to remove any remaining liquids or residue. This helps prevent contamination of the recycling stream.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Remove caps and labels: Remove the plastic caps and any labels from the bottles. These can often be made of a different type of plastic than the bottle itself and may need to be recycled separately.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Check for recycling symbols: Look for the recycling symbol on the bottom of the bottle. It typically has a number inside, ranging from 1 to 7, indicating the type of plastic used. Commonly recycled plastics include PET (Polyethylene terephthalate, #1) and HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene, #2).

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Sort by plastic type: If your local recycling program requires sorting, separate the plastic bottles based on their numbers to facilitate the recycling process.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Find a recycling center: Check with your local municipality or waste management authority to find out about recycling centers or drop-off points where you can take your plastic bottles. Some communities offer curbside recycling pickup, while others may have designated drop-off locations.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Compress or crush the bottles: If possible, compress or crush the plastic bottles to save space when transporting them to the recycling center. This helps reduce the number of trips needed and saves energy.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    Follow recycling guidelines: Be aware of your community's recycling guidelines. Some recycling centers may not accept certain types of plastics or may have specific requirements for preparing the bottles.

    article_image9

    Image: Getty

    Reduce plastic bottle usage: Whenever possible, try to reduce your consumption of single-use plastic bottles. Opt for reusable water bottles or other alternatives to minimize the generation of plastic waste.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heres recipe behind preparing Bengali style biriyani ADC EIA

    Here's recipe behind preparing Bengali style biriyani

    Hair Care: 5 surprising benefits of using Almond Oil for your Scalp vma eai

    Hair Care: 5 surprising benefits of using Almond Oil for your Scalp

    Here 5 surprising benefits of Onion Oil in preventing Hair Loss vma eai

    Here are 5 surprising benefits of Onion Oil in preventing Hair Loss

    Hair Care: 5 incredible advantages of Castor Oil vma eai

    Hair Care: 5 incredible advantages of Castor Oil

    Happy Friendship Day 2023: 7 Skincare gifts which your friends will adore LMA

    Happy Friendship Day 2023: 7 Skincare gifts which your friends will adore

    Recent Stories

    Heres recipe behind preparing Bengali style biriyani ADC EIA

    Here's recipe behind preparing Bengali style biriyani

    Kerala: Two minor sisters sexually assaulted for over a year; Ex-army man arrested anr

    Kerala: Two minor sisters sexually assaulted for over a year; Ex-army man arrested

    Esha Gupta SEXY gallery: Actress flaunts curves in hot bikinis ADC

    Esha Gupta SEXY gallery: Actress flaunts curves in hot bikinis

    IAF receives Israeli Spike anti-tank guided missiles for testing

    IAF receives Israeli Spike anti-tank guided missiles for testing

    Hair Care: 5 surprising benefits of using Almond Oil for your Scalp vma eai

    Hair Care: 5 surprising benefits of using Almond Oil for your Scalp

    Recent Videos

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon