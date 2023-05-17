Give your classic white shirt a new twist with these 5 trendy fashion hacks , check them out

Are you tired of wearing that same old white shirt? Want to wear it in versatile ways? Here are five creative ways to wear the traditional white shirt to look fashionable and trendy.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Because the traditional white shirt is so adaptable, there are many ways to style it. If you have a well-curated wardrobe, we'll show you how to wear your white button-down in six ways.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Pair with matching airy trousers: You can pair the white shirt with trousers of the same colour and carry the look in element.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Wear with a denim skirt: The extended length of the denim skirt will uplift the look, complimenting both parts of the body and making you look iconic and gracious.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Opt for the classic pair of denim: You can never go wrong with plain blue jeans and a white shirt. It can be worn anywhere, any day, at the airport and on business appointments. To improve the overall appearance, add some colour with accessories or pumps.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Tuck into neutral high-waisted trousers: This high-waisted beige trouser with matching belts is all you need to amplify your classic white shirt.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Grab a shiny mini-skirt: Style your white shirt with a sexy mini-skirt and use bright colours to highlight your lips and eyes.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram