    Give your classic white shirt a new twist with these 5 trendy fashion hacks , check them out

    First Published May 17, 2023, 4:56 PM IST

    Are you tired of wearing that same old white shirt? Want to wear it in versatile ways? Here are five creative ways to wear the traditional white shirt to look fashionable and trendy.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Because the traditional white shirt is so adaptable, there are many ways to style it. If you have a well-curated wardrobe, we'll show you how to wear your white button-down in six ways.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pair with matching airy trousers: You can pair the white shirt with trousers of the same colour and carry the look in element.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Wear with a denim skirt: The extended length of the denim skirt will uplift the look, complimenting both parts of the body and making you look iconic and gracious.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Opt for the classic pair of denim: You can never go wrong with plain blue jeans and a white shirt. It can be worn anywhere, any day, at the airport and on business appointments. To improve the overall appearance, add some colour with accessories or pumps. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Tuck into neutral high-waisted trousers: This high-waisted beige trouser with matching belts is all you need to amplify your classic white shirt.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Grab a shiny mini-skirt: Style your white shirt with a sexy mini-skirt and use bright colours to highlight your lips and eyes.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Use prominent jewellery: A bold neckpiece or big studs add power and boost your look, making you stand apart.

