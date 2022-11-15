Get clear and glowing skin with the help of these homemade face packs

Homemade masks can help remove excess oils, hydrate your skin and help improve the appearance of pores. On top of this, they help to remove impurities from your skin. Here are five face masks you can try at home and pamper your skin the right way.

Homemade face packs are and will always be a timeless skincare routine for many. The natural ingredients can give your skin a glow from within. Going all-natural would be a new concept in these modern times. With this era's technological advancements combining so seamlessly with modern skincare techniques, one would rarely use these homemade remedies to nourish and heal the skin. They are free of synthetic chemicals, artificial colours, and preservatives and, thus, are perfectly safe. Here are some homemade masks that can help you get clear skin.



Honey, curd and rosewater: Mix one spoon of honey, water and rose water in a bowl. Apply it evenly on your face and leave it on for around 15 minutes. Finally, wash it off with water. You'll see an instant glow on your face. It is best suited for dry skin. However, people with oily skin can avoid or use a little less honey while making this face pack. Both honey and curd have cooling and moisturising effects on your skin. Rosewater, on the other hand, hydrates the skin and gives it a refreshing glow.

Multani mitti and rose water: Multani Mitti is one of the most common ingredients to make face masks in Indian households. Mix it with a bit of rose water and apply it to your face. Keep it on until the pack dries up, and then wash it off with water and you are done. You can also add a bit of fresh malai if your skin feels dry. Multani Mitti is excellent at fighting sun damage and has a cooling effect.

Tomato, curd and lemon: Grate a tomato and add a bit of curd and a few lemons. Mix it all and apply it to your face. Massage in a circular motion for a minute or two. Leave the mask on your face for 10 minutes, then wash it with water. Tomato is a natural bleaching agent that is filled with antioxidant properties. It also helps tighten pores and works as a good toner. Furthermore, lemon boosts skin lightening and has an exfoliating effect on the skin.

Oats and almonds: Soak around ten almonds overnight and grind them into a paste. Mix it with one spoon of oats and a bit of curd. Add half a spoon of honey or rose water according to your skin type, and give all the ingredients a good mix. Apply the pack to your face and massage gently in a circular motion. Finally, wash it off with water after 10 minutes.

