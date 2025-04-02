user
user icon

Germany to Netherlands: 5 cheapest European countries to visit from India in May; Check

If you're dreaming of a summer getaway, these European countries offer the cheapest flights from India. Explore historic sites, savor local delicacies, and immerse yourself in culture without overspending

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 3:56 PM IST

If a summer trip to Europe is on your mind, now is the perfect time to plan. We’ve analyzed flight fares from Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru to find the cheapest destinations. From Germany’s historic streets to Italy’s coastal charm, here are the best budget-friendly European getaways for May.

article_image2

Germany

Cheapest flights: Mumbai (₹29,950), Delhi (₹30,861), Bengaluru (₹55,115)

May is ideal for exploring Germany’s history and modern charm. Berlin offers landmarks like the Brandenburg Gate and the Holocaust Memorial. Art lovers can visit the Berlin Museum or East Side Gallery.

Beyond Berlin, travelers can head to Cologne for its Gothic Cathedral and Rhine cruises. Frankfurt’s Römerberg Square and Kleinmarkthalle market provide a mix of medieval charm and local cuisine.

Average hotel cost: ₹20,000/night

Average food cost: ₹4,614/day


article_image3

Netherlands

Cheapest flights: Delhi (₹24,183), Mumbai (₹62,461), Bengaluru (₹63,309)

The Netherlands in May boasts perfect weather and tulip fields. Amsterdam visitors can explore the Rijksmuseum, Van Gogh Museum, and Anne Frank House or take a canal cruise through the city.

Day trips to Groningen, Volendam, and Rotterdam reveal charming fishing villages, windmills, and modern architecture. The Heineken Experience offers an interactive brewery tour for beer enthusiasts.

Average hotel cost: ₹19,000/night

Average food cost: ₹3,960/day

article_image4

France

Cheapest flights: Delhi (₹31,499), Mumbai (₹50,908), Bengaluru (₹65,131)

Paris in May is perfect for sightseeing. Visitors can explore the Louvre, Arc de Triomphe, and Notre-Dame, while the Eiffel Tower and Seine cruises offer iconic city views.

The French Riviera provides a relaxing escape with La Croisette, Nice’s old town, and Saint-Tropez’s beaches. Gastronomic experiences range from street cafés to fine dining.

Average hotel cost: ₹19,000/night

Average food cost: ₹3,960/day

article_image5

Austria

Cheapest flights: Delhi (₹25,876), Bengaluru (₹28,210), Mumbai (₹53,894)

Austria’s imperial heritage is evident in Vienna’s Hofburg Palace, Schönbrunn Palace, and Vienna State Opera. Historic libraries and Danube cruises add to the city's allure.

Hallstatt’s scenic lake and Salzburg’s Mirabell Palace showcase Austria’s breathtaking landscapes. Visitors can enjoy cultural tours and Mozart’s legacy in Salzburg.

Average hotel cost: ₹23,000/night

Average food cost: ₹4,614/day

article_image6

Italy

Cheapest flights: Bengaluru (₹16,802), Mumbai (₹20,262), Delhi (₹21,808)

May offers a perfect climate to explore Italy’s landmarks. Rome’s Colosseum, Trevi Fountain, and St. Peter’s Basilica draw history lovers, while Vatican City expects a surge due to the Holy Year.

Milan’s Navigli district offers vibrant nightlife and architecture, while Venice’s gondola rides and St. Mark’s Basilica provide classic Italian experiences.

The Amalfi Coast, with towns like Positano and Sorrento, boasts scenic boat tours and seaside relaxation with limoncello.

Average hotel cost: ₹18,000/night

Average food cost: ₹5,536/day

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

How to lose weight with wall pilates: 15-minute daily routine sri

How to lose weight with wall pilates: 15-minute daily routine

Parenting Tips: Essential safety measures to consider before leaving your child home alone MEG

Parenting Tips: Essential safety measures to consider before leaving your child home alone

Khichdi to Vada: 7 Simple Sabudana Recipes for Navratri Fasting MEG

Khichdi to Vada: 7 Simple Sabudana Recipes for Navratri Fasting

72 Indian Navy personnel complete transformative Hatha Yoga training at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Center ddr

72 Indian Navy personnel complete transformative Hatha Yoga training at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Center

AI can PREDICT your heart's 'real' age! And it could save your life ddr

AI can PREDICT your heart's 'real' age! And it could save your life

Recent Stories

Akash Ambani visits Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, offers prayers in sacred shrine NTI

Akash Ambani visits Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, offers prayers in sacred shrine

How to lose weight with wall pilates: 15-minute daily routine sri

How to lose weight with wall pilates: 15-minute daily routine

1xPartners review: how 1xBet affiliate program conquers the Indian market

1xPartners review: how 1xBet affiliate program conquers the Indian market

OnePlus 13T launch teased smartphone coming in April 2025 here is what you can expect gcw

OnePlus 13T launch teased: Smartphone coming in April 2025 | Here's what you can expect

7 powerful books to develop discipline and achieve your goals iwh

7 powerful books to develop discipline and achieve your goals

Recent Videos

Kiren Rijiju Highlights Underutilized Waqf Property for Muslim Welfare

Kiren Rijiju Highlights Underutilized Waqf Property for Muslim Welfare

Video Icon
Kiren Rijiju Highlights Underutilized Waqf Property for Muslim Welfare

Kiren Rijiju Highlights Underutilized Waqf Property for Muslim Welfare

Video Icon
Kim Soo Hyun Denies Allegations, Claims Chats Were Fabricated

Kim Soo Hyun Denies Allegations, Claims Chats Were Fabricated

Video Icon
'They Should NOT Bulldoze Like They did in JPC': Kiran Kumar Chamala on Waqf Amendment Bill

'They Should NOT Bulldoze Like They did in JPC': Kiran Kumar Chamala on Waqf Amendment Bill

Video Icon
'If Waqf Amendment Bill is Passed, We'll Start Nationwide Movement Against it': AIMPLB

'If Waqf Amendment Bill is Passed, We'll Start Nationwide Movement Against it': AIMPLB

Video Icon