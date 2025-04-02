Germany to Netherlands: 5 cheapest European countries to visit from India in May; Check

Read Full Gallery

If you're dreaming of a summer getaway, these European countries offer the cheapest flights from India. Explore historic sites, savor local delicacies, and immerse yourself in culture without overspending

If a summer trip to Europe is on your mind, now is the perfect time to plan. We’ve analyzed flight fares from Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru to find the cheapest destinations. From Germany’s historic streets to Italy’s coastal charm, here are the best budget-friendly European getaways for May.

Germany

Cheapest flights: Mumbai (₹29,950), Delhi (₹30,861), Bengaluru (₹55,115) May is ideal for exploring Germany’s history and modern charm. Berlin offers landmarks like the Brandenburg Gate and the Holocaust Memorial. Art lovers can visit the Berlin Museum or East Side Gallery. Beyond Berlin, travelers can head to Cologne for its Gothic Cathedral and Rhine cruises. Frankfurt’s Römerberg Square and Kleinmarkthalle market provide a mix of medieval charm and local cuisine. Average hotel cost: ₹20,000/night Average food cost: ₹4,614/day

Netherlands

Cheapest flights: Delhi (₹24,183), Mumbai (₹62,461), Bengaluru (₹63,309) The Netherlands in May boasts perfect weather and tulip fields. Amsterdam visitors can explore the Rijksmuseum, Van Gogh Museum, and Anne Frank House or take a canal cruise through the city. Day trips to Groningen, Volendam, and Rotterdam reveal charming fishing villages, windmills, and modern architecture. The Heineken Experience offers an interactive brewery tour for beer enthusiasts. Average hotel cost: ₹19,000/night Average food cost: ₹3,960/day

France

Cheapest flights: Delhi (₹31,499), Mumbai (₹50,908), Bengaluru (₹65,131) Paris in May is perfect for sightseeing. Visitors can explore the Louvre, Arc de Triomphe, and Notre-Dame, while the Eiffel Tower and Seine cruises offer iconic city views. The French Riviera provides a relaxing escape with La Croisette, Nice’s old town, and Saint-Tropez’s beaches. Gastronomic experiences range from street cafés to fine dining. Average hotel cost: ₹19,000/night Average food cost: ₹3,960/day

Austria

Cheapest flights: Delhi (₹25,876), Bengaluru (₹28,210), Mumbai (₹53,894) Austria’s imperial heritage is evident in Vienna’s Hofburg Palace, Schönbrunn Palace, and Vienna State Opera. Historic libraries and Danube cruises add to the city's allure. Hallstatt’s scenic lake and Salzburg’s Mirabell Palace showcase Austria’s breathtaking landscapes. Visitors can enjoy cultural tours and Mozart’s legacy in Salzburg. Average hotel cost: ₹23,000/night Average food cost: ₹4,614/day

Italy

Cheapest flights: Bengaluru (₹16,802), Mumbai (₹20,262), Delhi (₹21,808) May offers a perfect climate to explore Italy’s landmarks. Rome’s Colosseum, Trevi Fountain, and St. Peter’s Basilica draw history lovers, while Vatican City expects a surge due to the Holy Year. Milan’s Navigli district offers vibrant nightlife and architecture, while Venice’s gondola rides and St. Mark’s Basilica provide classic Italian experiences. The Amalfi Coast, with towns like Positano and Sorrento, boasts scenic boat tours and seaside relaxation with limoncello. Average hotel cost: ₹18,000/night Average food cost: ₹5,536/day

Latest Videos