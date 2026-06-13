Sunflower is another excellent choice for June sowing. Dwarf varieties grow quickly and may begin flowering in about a month to six weeks. Sunflowers require plenty of sunlight and regular watering. Their large, cheerful blooms make them a standout addition to any garden.

Tips For Faster Flowering

• Choose healthy seeds from reliable sources.

• Ensure at least 5–6 hours of sunlight daily.

• Use nutrient-rich, well-drained soil.

• Avoid overwatering, especially during heavy rains.

• Apply organic compost every two weeks.

• Remove weeds regularly to reduce competition for nutrients.

June offers perfect growing conditions for many flowering plants in India. Marigold, zinnia, portulaca, balsam, and sunflower are among the best choices for gardeners who want colorful blooms in a short period. With proper care, these plants can transform your outdoor space into a vibrant floral display within weeks.