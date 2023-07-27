Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Taki to Gadiara: Top 7 picnic spots in West Bengal

    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 7:16 PM IST

    Kolkata draws visitors from all around because of its rich cultural legacy. Around Kolkata, there are a variety of attractive picnic areas that draw visitors from all over the country.Kolkata draws visitors from all around because of its rich cultural legacy. Around Kolkata, there are a variety of attractive picnic areas that draw visitors from all over the country.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Visit these interesting suburbs, which are some of the surrounding picnic areas in Kolkata. Your potluck recipes, family gatherings, and joyful photos are all appropriate at this time.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Raichak: The little village of Raichak, located along the banks of the Bhagirathi-Hooghly River, is one of the most popular picnic locations in Kolkata.  Raichak is a magnificent place because of its forts and lovely river.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Falta: Falta, one of the best picnic spots in Kolkata, is located where the Hooghly, Damodar, and Rupnarayan rivers converge. Visitors travel from far and wide to see Falta's breathtaking dawn and sunset. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Diamond Harbour: The Bay of Bengal and the Ganga converge at Diamond Harbour. Typically, revellers go to this location for picnics at the end of the year or in the winter. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Deulti: Near Kolkata, Deulti offers a lovely farmhouse for picnics. Deulti is a lovely retreat because to its natural setting and delicious cuisine. Here, among the meandering lanes and swaying green coconut trees, you can have a daytime picnic.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Gadiara: Gadiara is a lovely picnic location close to Kolkata that is free of the daily commotion. Discover this tiny town while it is quiet and peaceful. In Gadiara, you can go boating and on nature hikes.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Frasergunj: Frasergunj offers a lovely setting for picnics and is near to the river delta. It's a lovely day journey from Kolkata to this location, which is known for its boat cruises, sunrises, and sunsets.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Piyali Island: River Island Piyali Piyali is a great location for a daytime picnic. This is the location that draws in nature enthusiasts searching for a tranquil, lush getaway. Piyali Island is close to the Sundarban Tiger Camp.

