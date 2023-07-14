Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Rohu to Prawns: 7 fish Bengalis love to gorge on

    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 9:59 PM IST

    Bengalis, known for their love of seafood, have a rich culinary tradition when it comes to fish. There are indeed several fish varieties that are particularly popular in Bengali cuisine. Here are seven fish that Bengalis love to eat:

    These are just a few examples of the fish varieties that Bengalis love to eat. Bengali cuisine has an extensive repertoire of fish dishes, showcasing the diversity and richness of flavors found in this region.


     

    Rui (Rohu): Rui is a freshwater fish and is widely enjoyed in Bengal. It is often prepared in curries and is a staple in various traditional Bengali dishes like Rui Macher Jhol (fish curry) and Rui Kalia (spicy fish curry).

    Katla: Katla is another popular freshwater fish in Bengal. It is known for its size and taste. Katla fish is commonly used in preparations like Katla Kalia, Katla Macher Jhol, and Bhapa Katla (steamed Katla fish)

    Prawns: Prawns are immensely popular in Bengali cuisine, and various types of prawns are consumed. The giant freshwater prawn, also known as Golda Chingri, is particularly favored for its large size and succulent meat. Chingri Macher Malai Curry (prawn curry in coconut milk) is a classic Bengali dish.

    Hilsa: Hilsa is considered the "king of fish" in Bengali cuisine. It is a saltwater fish and is highly prized for its unique flavor and tender flesh. Hilsa is often prepared as Ilish Bhapa (steamed Hilsa) or Shorshe Ilish (Hilsa in mustard sauce).

    Pabda: Pabda is a small freshwater fish that is highly sought after in Bengal. It is usually cooked in a light curry with a delicate flavor. Pabda Macher Jhal (spicy Pabda fish curry) is a popular preparation.

