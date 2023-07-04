From oranges to nuts: 5 food items to maintain your blood circulation

Heart, renal, and pulmonary diseases can result from poor blood flow. Lack of oxygen availability to the organs, which impairs their ability to function, is the main contributor to diseases caused by poor blood circulation. Blood flow obstructions can cause symptoms like discomfort, muscle cramps, numbness, digestive problems, and cold hands or feet.

Unpleasant symptoms like discomfort, muscle cramps, numbness, digestive problems, and cold hands or feet can be brought on by reduced blood flow. Blood flow can be improved in order to enhance exercise performance and recuperation in people who are active and those who have impaired circulation. Here are a few food items to help you through:

Fish: Omega-3 fatty acids help the body work properly by preventing blood clots in the arteries and preserving blood pressure, both of which contribute to easy blood flow and circulation. Salmon, mackerel, tuna, and trout are examples of fatty fish that are good providers of omega-3 fatty acids.

Citrus fruits: Citric acid is advantageous since it adds key vitamins and minerals to your diet without adding too many extra carbohydrates. It dissolves the clots and promotes healthy blood flow. Citrus fruits include simple examples like lemons, oranges, and grapes.

Nuts: They are excellent for maintaining cardiovascular health. They are excellent suppliers of calcium, potassium, magnesium, and arginine. Nitric acid, which is produced by arginine and aids in the dilation of blood vessels and the free flow of blood, improves circulation. Arginine is also abundant in nuts like almonds, hazelnuts, cashews, and walnuts.

Onion, garlic: Your cardiovascular health and blood pressure are linked, and garlic can assist with both because it includes a sulphur component that lowers blood pressure and improves blood flow by relaxing blood vessels. Oxidants and flavonoids found in onions directly aid in blood circulation.