Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From oranges to nuts: 5 food items to maintain your blood circulation

    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 5:05 PM IST

    Heart, renal, and pulmonary diseases can result from poor blood flow. Lack of oxygen availability to the organs, which impairs their ability to function, is the main contributor to diseases caused by poor blood circulation. Blood flow obstructions can cause symptoms like discomfort, muscle cramps, numbness, digestive problems, and cold hands or feet.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Unpleasant symptoms like discomfort, muscle cramps, numbness, digestive problems, and cold hands or feet can be brought on by reduced blood flow. Blood flow can be improved in order to enhance exercise performance and recuperation in people who are active and those who have impaired circulation. Here are a few food items to help you through:

     

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Fish: Omega-3 fatty acids help the body work properly by preventing blood clots in the arteries and preserving blood pressure, both of which contribute to easy blood flow and circulation. Salmon, mackerel, tuna, and trout are examples of fatty fish that are good providers of omega-3 fatty acids.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Citrus fruits: Citric acid is advantageous since it adds key vitamins and minerals to your diet without adding too many extra carbohydrates. It dissolves the clots and promotes healthy blood flow. Citrus fruits include simple examples like lemons, oranges, and grapes.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Nuts: They are excellent for maintaining cardiovascular health. They are excellent suppliers of calcium, potassium, magnesium, and arginine. Nitric acid, which is produced by arginine and aids in the dilation of blood vessels and the free flow of blood, improves circulation. Arginine is also abundant in nuts like almonds, hazelnuts, cashews, and walnuts.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Onion, garlic: Your cardiovascular health and blood pressure are linked, and garlic can assist with both because it includes a sulphur component that lowers blood pressure and improves blood flow by relaxing blood vessels. Oxidants and flavonoids found in onions directly aid in blood circulation.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    From 'The Time Traveler's Wife' to 'The Danish Girl': 7 unconventional Love Story books MSW EAI

    From 'The Time Traveler's Wife' to 'The Danish Girl': 7 unconventional Love Story books

    7 Essential Haircare Tips for Monsoon: Keep Your Locks Healthy and Frizz-Free MSW EAI

    7 essential haircare tips for Monsoon: Keep your locks healthy and frizz-free

    7 Monsoon home decor ideas: Create a cozy retreat for rainy days MSW EAI

    7 Monsoon home decor ideas: Create a cozy retreat for rainy days

    Monsoon season special: Learn traditional 'Sorsebata Ilish Mach' recipe NOW RBA EAI

    Monsoon season special: Learn traditional 'Sorsebata Ilish Mach' recipe NOW

    Cardiovascular health to Bone health: 7 benefits of Onion in everyday diet ATG EAI

    Cardiovascular health to Bone health: 7 benefits of Onion in everyday diet

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Nirahua Madhu Sharma BOLD rain dance Pyaas Tan Ki Bujha Ja goes viral WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Nirahua, Madhu Sharma's BOLD rain dance ‘Pyaas Tan Ki Bujha Ja’ goes viral-WATCH

    cricket Ashes 2023: Travis Head claims that Jonny Bairstow attempted to dismiss him in a similar manner in Edgbaston osf

    Ashes 2023: Travis Head claims that Jonny Bairstow attempted to dismiss him in a similar manner in Edgbaston

    From 'The Time Traveler's Wife' to 'The Danish Girl': 7 unconventional Love Story books MSW EAI

    From 'The Time Traveler's Wife' to 'The Danish Girl': 7 unconventional Love Story books

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G to support 80W charging Nord CE 3 to feature OxygenoS 13 1 gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G to support 80W charging, Nord CE 3 to feature OxygenoS 13.1

    Kerala police share tips for safe driving on rainy roads to prevent accidents anr

    Kerala police share tips for safe driving on rainy roads to prevent accidents

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon