    From kiwi to figs, here are 5 fruits that will increase your calcium levels

    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    While fruits are generally not high in calcium compared to other food sources like dairy products, some fruits do contain small amounts of calcium. Here are five fruits that provide a modest amount of calcium:

    It's important to note that while these fruits can contribute to your overall calcium intake, they should not be relied upon as the primary source of calcium. Dairy products, leafy greens, and fortified plant-based milk alternatives are typically better sources of calcium. If you're concerned about your calcium levels, it's advisable to consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalized advice.


     

    Oranges: Oranges are known for their high vitamin C content, but they also contain a small amount of calcium. One medium-sized orange can provide around 52 milligrams of calcium.

    Kiwi: Kiwi fruits are packed with vitamin C and other nutrients. They also contain a small amount of calcium. One medium-sized kiwi offers around 30 milligrams of calcium.

    Papaya: If you're in the mood for something tropical, papaya is a fantastic source of calcium from fruit. While a cup of papaya pieces only has 29 milligrammes of calcium, a cup of mashed papaya has about 46 milligrammes. Every 100 grammes of dried papaya contains about 83 milligrammes of calcium, which is a significant amount.

    Blackberries: Blackberries are delicious and nutritious berries that contain several beneficial compounds. They also provide a small amount of calcium. One cup of blackberries can provide approximately 42 milligrams of calcium.

    Dried apricots: One cup of dried apricots that have been cut in half provides 72 milligrammes of calcium, or about 14 percent of the daily required value of calcium, which is 1000 milligrammes. Dried apricots are a great source of calcium. Dried apricots are one of the top fruits that are high in calcium and aid to strengthen teeth while also serving as a quick snack.

