From Chocolates to Pizza: Avoid these 7 foods items with alcohol

Even though alcohol itself has negative consequences, mixing it with the incorrect foods might be more detrimental. These 7 meals should not be consumed with alcohol!-- By Anushri Bokade

Alcohol and food go together like bread and butter, whether you're enjoying a joyful occasion, entertaining guests, or spending peaceful hours in the comfort of your home. Hic, hic... but only in moderation. Did you know that one's likelihood of feeling hungry increases with the amount of alcohol one consumes? This is because drinking alcohol makes people more hungry and may cause them to crave salty foods like pizza, fried dishes, and spicy foods. But let me remind you that this is the worst food combination.

Pizza: It may sound tragic, but that is actually the case. Alcohol and pizza don't mix well. The dough does not digest properly when there is alcohol present, which could lead to stomach pain and discomfort.

Lentils or beans: Foods high in iron, like beans or lentils, are more difficult to digest when drinking alcohol. Beans and alcohol both negatively affect the intestines and may impede digestion.

Sour food products: What could go along more deliciously than booze and fries or Pakode? You are endangering yourself if you believe that. Stomach issues could be brought on by salty foods' high sodium content.

Dairy Goods: Avoid eating dairy products like cheese, milk, ice cream, dessert, butter, and yoghurt before and after drinking alcohol. Your health will deteriorate as a result. When consumed together, alcohol and dairy products can cause illness, stomach pain, and even constipation.

Spicy foods: The same goes for spicy foods; they can upset your stomach as well. Alcohol and spicy food consumption might irritate your stomach and lead to digestive problems. "Spicy foods delay stomach emptying and cause acid reflux," claims Gopal. The more citrus fruits you eat, the worse this problem gets."

Chocolates:While eating chocolate may have additional health benefits, mixing it with alcohol may have negative effects on the intestinal lining, especially if you are susceptible to digestive problems. Caffeine and cocoa, which are both found in chocolate, can aggravate gastrointestinal issues and make you constantly hungry.



