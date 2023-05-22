Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Chocolates to Pizza: Avoid these 7 foods items with alcohol

    First Published May 22, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Even though alcohol itself has negative consequences, mixing it with the incorrect foods might be more detrimental. These 7 meals should not be consumed with alcohol!-- By Anushri Bokade

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Alcohol and food go together like bread and butter, whether you're enjoying a joyful occasion, entertaining guests, or spending peaceful hours in the comfort of your home. Hic, hic... but only in moderation. Did you know that one's likelihood of feeling hungry increases with the amount of alcohol one consumes? This is because drinking alcohol makes people more hungry and may cause them to crave salty foods like pizza, fried dishes, and spicy foods. But let me remind you that this is the worst food combination.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Pizza: It may sound tragic, but that is actually the case. Alcohol and pizza don't mix well. The dough does not digest properly when there is alcohol present, which could lead to stomach pain and discomfort.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Lentils or beans: Foods high in iron, like beans or lentils, are more difficult to digest when drinking alcohol. Beans and alcohol both negatively affect the intestines and may impede digestion.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Sour food products: What could go along more deliciously than booze and fries or Pakode? You are endangering yourself if you believe that. Stomach issues could be brought on by salty foods' high sodium content. 

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Dairy Goods: Avoid eating dairy products like cheese, milk, ice cream, dessert, butter, and yoghurt before and after drinking alcohol. Your health will deteriorate as a result. When consumed together, alcohol and dairy products can cause illness, stomach pain, and even constipation.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Spicy foods: The same goes for spicy foods; they can upset your stomach as well. Alcohol and spicy food consumption might irritate your stomach and lead to digestive problems. "Spicy foods delay stomach emptying and cause acid reflux," claims Gopal. The more citrus fruits you eat, the worse this problem gets."

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Chocolates:While eating chocolate may have additional health benefits, mixing it with alcohol may have negative effects on the intestinal lining, especially if you are susceptible to digestive problems. Caffeine and cocoa, which are both found in chocolate, can aggravate gastrointestinal issues and make you constantly hungry.
     

    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    Bread: Beer and bread can be detrimental since they dry the body. The liver cannot break down the ingested alcohol because beer and bread contain higher concentrations of yeast. The stomach is unable to support the digesting process because of the body's excessive yeast levels. Thus, it is advised to not consume these two food items together.
     

