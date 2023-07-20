Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From chaos to order: How to keep your fridge organized

    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 2:28 PM IST

    Discover the secrets to an organized and clutter-free refrigerator with these practical tips. Learn how to categorize food, use storage containers, and follow the first-in-first-out rule to keep your fridge fresh and efficient.

    article_image1

    An organized fridge not only ensures your food stays fresh for longer but also saves you time and money. With a well-arranged refrigerator, you can easily find what you need, minimize waste, and maintain a clean, inviting kitchen space. In this article, we will explore some simple yet effective tips to keep your fridge organized and functioning optimally.

    article_image2

    Regular Cleanouts
    Start by performing regular cleanouts of your fridge to remove expired or spoiled items. Set a schedule, perhaps once a week or every two weeks, to go through your fridge and toss out any expired products or leftovers that have seen better days. This practice helps maintain a clutter-free environment and prevents the growth of mold or unpleasant odors.

    Categorize Your Food
    Group similar items together to create designated zones within your refrigerator. Organize your fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meats, condiments, and beverages into separate sections. Use clear storage containers and bins to further categorize and distinguish different food items easily.

    ALSO READ: 5 things to keep in mind while travelling with an infant

    article_image3

    Utilize Storage Containers
    Invest in a variety of storage containers that suit your needs and fit well in your fridge. Mason jars, airtight containers, and stackable bins work wonders for keeping small items tidy and maximizing space. These containers are excellent for storing cut fruits, leftovers, sauces, and smaller items that might otherwise get lost in the back of the fridge.

    Follow the First-In-First-Out (FIFO) Rule
    When placing newly bought groceries or leftovers in the fridge, always follow the FIFO rule. Put the newest items behind the older ones to ensure that you use the older products first. This practice minimizes waste and keeps your food inventory fresh.

    Also Read | Weight Loss: 5 incredible benefits of eating Curd

    article_image4

    Maintain Temperature Settings
    Ensure your fridge's temperature is set correctly to keep food fresh and safe. Additionally, ensure that the fridge is not overloaded, as overcrowding can hinder proper airflow and cooling.

    Clean Up Spills Immediately
    Accidents happen, and spills are inevitable. Whenever something spills in your fridge, make sure to clean it up promptly. Regularly wiping down the shelves and drawers with a mild detergent and warm water helps maintain a clean and hygienic fridge environment.

    Also Read | Sweet Transformation: How 21 days of no sugar will help you

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Cable chaos no more 7 tips for concealing and clearing wires gcw eai

    Cable chaos no more: 7 tips for concealing and clearing wires

    International Chess Day 2023: Know some Chess Champions from India anr

    International Chess Day 2023: Know some Chess Champions from India

    Sweet Transformation: How 21 days of no sugar will help you LMA

    Sweet Transformation: How 21 days of no sugar will help you

    Anti Aging to Digestive health: 7 benefits of Mangosteen fruit ATG EAI

    Anti Aging to Digestive health: 7 benefits of Mangosteen fruit

    Enhancing digestion to supporting heart health: 7 health benefits of Custard Apple ATG EAI

    Enhancing digestion to supporting heart health: 7 health benefits of Custard Apple

    Recent Stories

    Received alert message on the phone? No need to panic; it is a test by Department of Telecommunication

    Received alert on the phone at 10:20 am? No need to panic; it's a test by Department of Telecommunication

    San Diego Comic-Con: Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Rana Dagubati spend evening together ahead of 'Project K' launch ADC

    San Diego Comic-Con: Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Rana Dagubati spend evening together ahead of 'Project K' launch

    CBI calls Munmun Dhamecha in Aryan Khan's extortion investigation against Sameer Wankhede vma

    CBI calls Munmun Dhamecha in Aryan Khan's extortion investigation against Sameer Wankhede

    7 delectable north eastern dishes popular across India AJR EAI

    7 delectable north eastern dishes popular across India

    The Exorcist to Hereditary-7 horror movies you should AVOID RBA EAI

    The Exorcist to Hereditary-7 horror movies you should AVOID

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon