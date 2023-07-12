Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From 'Belly Laughs' to 'Expecting Better':Here are 7 books you can read during pregnancy

    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 7:19 PM IST

    To all the expecting moms reading this article, congratulations on your pregnancy! Reading can be a great way to relax and learn during this special time. Here are seven book recommendations for you to consider:

    Remember to consult with your healthcare provider for personalized advice throughout your pregnancy journey. Enjoy your reading, and best wishes for a healthy and happy pregnancy!


     

    "Belly Laughs: The Naked Truth About Pregnancy and Childbirth" by Jenny McCarthy: If you're looking for a lighthearted and humorous take on pregnancy, this book is for you. Jenny McCarthy shares her personal experiences, covering everything from morning sickness to labor pains, in a relatable and entertaining way.

    "The Mother of All Pregnancy Books: An All-Canadian Guide to Conception, Birth, and Everything in Between" by Ann Douglas: Written by a Canadian author, this comprehensive guide covers a wide range of pregnancy topics, including fertility, prenatal care, labor, and delivery. It also addresses common concerns and offers practical advice.

    "Expecting Better: Why the Conventional Pregnancy Wisdom Is Wrong and What You Really Need to Know" by Emily Oster: This book takes a data-driven approach to debunk common pregnancy myths and offers evidence-based information on various topics like alcohol consumption, caffeine intake, and exercise during pregnancy.

    "The Pregnancy Book: Month-by-Month, Everything You Need to Know From America's Baby Experts" by William Sears, Martha Sears, and Linda Hughey Holt: This informative guide provides a month-by-month overview of pregnancy, including fetal development, physical and emotional changes, and tips for a healthy pregnancy.

    "Ina May's Guide to Childbirth" by Ina May Gaskin: Ina May Gaskin is a renowned midwife who shares empowering birth stories and provides valuable insights into natural childbirth. This book encourages women to trust their bodies and offers helpful advice for a positive birth experience.

    "What to Expect When You're Expecting" by Heidi Murkoff: This classic pregnancy guide provides comprehensive information on every aspect of pregnancy, from conception to birth. It covers common pregnancy symptoms, prenatal care, nutrition, and more.

    "The Happiest Baby on the Block" by Harvey Karp: While not specifically about pregnancy, this book offers valuable insights into calming techniques for newborns. Understanding how to soothe your baby and promote better sleep can be beneficial for both you and your little one.

