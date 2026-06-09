Antioxidant Teas: Love Your Daily Chai? Upgrade to These 4 Power Brews!
For many of us, a day without tea is just unimaginable. If you're one of those who needs their cuppa all the time, why not switch to these healthier, antioxidant-packed teas?
Green tea
White tea
Producers make white tea from young, unprocessed leaves, which can be dried and powdered. It's packed with flavonoids that help keep your cholesterol levels in check.
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Black tea
This is the go-to tea for most people. Black tea is loaded with polyphenols and flavonoids, which help protect you against diabetes and heart disease.
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Hibiscus tea
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