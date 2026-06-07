Now for the most important and final step. When your tea is fully brewed and ready to be strained, tear 6 to 7 fresh tulsi (holy basil) leaves and add them right before you turn off the gas. After adding the tulsi, let the tea boil just 2 to 3 more times. Then, switch off the gas and strain the tea into a cup. The taste of this chai will be 4 times better than your regular tea!