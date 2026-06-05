A bizarre fusion of matcha jalebi paired with strawberry lassi has sparked debate online, leaving food lovers amused, confused, and divided over whether experimental cuisine is innovation or just unnecessary chaos.

Food experiments have always walked a fine line between creativity and controversy, but a recent viral post has pushed that boundary further. A picture of bright green matcha jalebi paired with a glass of strawberry lassi has taken social media by storm, leaving Indians both intrigued and unsettled.

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A Fusion Nobody Saw Coming

Jalebi, one of India’s most iconic sweets known for its deep-fried crisp coils soaked in sugar syrup, has now been reimagined with matcha—a Japanese green tea powder widely used in modern desserts. The unusual twist immediately grabbed attention when the image was shared on X (formerly Twitter), with users struggling to process the combination.

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Alongside it was an equally unusual pairing: strawberry-flavoured lassi, a fruity take on the traditional yogurt-based drink that is usually served salty or sweet. The combination of these two experimental items quickly turned into a talking point online.

Internet Reacts: Confusion, Humor, and Disapproval

Reactions poured in rapidly, with many users questioning the need for such food experimentation. Some dismissed it as an over-the-top fusion that “crossed the line,” while others jokingly suggested it should not even exist.

A few users, however, were more open-minded, saying they would at least be willing to taste it out of curiosity. Still, the dominant sentiment leaned toward disbelief, with many arguing that traditional dishes should be left untouched.

As the debate continues, the viral post has once again highlighted how modern food trends often blur the line between innovation and outrage.